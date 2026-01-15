Why Fixing UNC Defense is Ominous Proposition

A lack of defense, pride and intensity could be the theme of this season for North Carolina. ACC play is still early, but the Tar Heels already appear to be creating problems — just not for their opponents. Instead, they are hurting themselves.

Head coach Hubert Davis has to address these issues and get through to his team. There has to be a change in Chapel Hill, or this season could get ugly — really ugly.

Let’s take a look at whether this UNC defense can be fixed.

Jan 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lack of adjustments

First, let’s address the plethora of problems this team has on the defensive end. The way the Tar Heels handle screens is abysmal. No guard wants to fight over screens, and instead they automatically switch everything, regardless of how hard or effective the screen actually is. This leads to mismatches time and time again, most notably guards being left to defend bigger players.

The constant switching results in poor closeouts and wide-open 3-point shots for opponents. Adjustments have to be made by Davis, and defensive pride has to come from the guards. The lack of adjustments has caused the same issues to show up night after night. While Davis made little to no adjustments against Stanford, the responsibility also falls on the players to play with some honor for the name on the front and back of the jersey.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) looks to move the ball past North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jonathan Powell (11) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jaydon Young and Jonathan Powell need more play time

Another major issue is the lack of playing time for Jaydon Young and Jonathan Powell. Simply put, both players need to be on the court more. The Kyan Evans experiment has run its course. Players who bring more effort and intensity on the defensive side of the ball should be getting more minutes than Evans.

If a player struggles defensively, he has to make up for it on the offensive end. Evans has not done that. He is averaging just six points while playing nearly 24 minutes per game. Young and Powell, on the other hand, have shown a willingness to compete defensively and provide a spark when they are on the floor.

Young essentially won the game for the Tar Heels against Wake Forest, only for Davis to follow that performance by giving him just six minutes in the next outing. Powell fared even worse, logging only four minutes. Evans should still have a role in the rotation, but there is no justification for him playing 20 to 25 more minutes than Young and Powell.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) prepares a free throw against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Historically bad 3 game stretch

The last three games have been an absolute nightmare for the Tar Heels defensively. SMU guard Boopie Miller scored 27 points, Wake Forest’s Nate Calmese finished with 28 and Cardinal’s Ebuka Okorie poured in a career-high 36 points. All of the defensive issues and lack of intensity have been exposed during this stretch.

UNC has allowed its last three opponents to shoot 48% from 3-point range, as teams have combined to hit 44 of 90 attempts. This is one of the worst defensive stretches in recent Tar Heels history. Over those three games, North Carolina has surrendered an average of 92 points per contest.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) celebrates a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

So, can this UNC defense be fixed? Based on the current trajectory of the coaching staff and players, the answer appears to be no. However, it is still only four games into conference play, which leaves room for improvement — though the early signs are far from encouraging.

Davis must emphasize fighting over screens rather than switching automatically. Defenders cannot switch simply because a screen is present. Closeouts on 3-point shooters must improve, and the guards have to do a better job helping on the defensive glass.

This defense is not unfixable, but it clearly needs significant work.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !