Why UNC Great Unleashed Emotional Response to Relocation
In this story:
The future of the Dean E. Smith Center is very much in question. Recently, former UNC Tar Heels greats have chimed in on the matter.
The Smith Center recently reached its 40th anniversary earlier this week, at a time where the future is uncertain for the aging arena that has seen 500 wins, and four national championships in its lifetime.
With talks of relocating coming to the forefront in recent weeks, many North Carolina legends have made their voice heard in terms of their displeasure with the idea.
Just a day after former head coach Roy Williams posted a video saying he wants to Tar Heels to stay at the Smith Center “forever,” former UNC forward Brice Johnson, a former All-American who played for the Tar Heels under Williams from 2012-2016, unleashed a series of tweets on X in support of renovating the famous venue, rather than departing from the Smith Center.
Our home!
“I loved playing in this place more than any other place on this planet. I support this message! This is OUR HOME! This is our History! The Smith Center is Carolina Basketball!! Renovate! Don’t Relocate!,” Johnson said in a tweet responding to Williams’ video.
“It’s crazy.. How the Smith Center has to be replaced now… but no one said to replace icons like Cameron Indoor.. Allen Fieldhouse.. Rupp Arena or Assembly Hall.. All those places got renovated but we have to give up OUR Home! Y’all ain’t real fans…Make it make sense!,” Johnson added in another tweet.
“Y’all want to spend all that money on everything else on campus and all other sports.. but the one thing that brings everyone to Chapel Hill y’all want to get rid of. Carolina Basketball is and always will be the reason people come to campus and come to Chapel Hill! RENOVATE!,” Johnson continued.
In perspective across country
Johnson then posted another tweet seemingly questioning those who have been in favor of a relocation, citing the lack of such from other iconic programs across college basketball.
“It’s so sad being an alum at Carolina and hearing yall reasons for moving.. and it’s crazy to think other great programs didn’t even consider what yall want us to do.. If you don’t understand the greatness of the house Dean built.. you ain’t a Tar Heel! Period. Renovate Home,” he said.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the Smith Center in the future. If one thing is for certain, it’s that some of UNC’s most notable figures have no interest in seeing the historic venue go unused anytime soon.
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.