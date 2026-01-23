UNC's Wilson Defends Critics of Coach Davis

Amidst a rough patch in their schedule , head coach Hubert Davis has been scrutinized heavily by the North Carolina fanbase. As such, the team’s star players are coming to his defense.

The Tar Heels picked up a much-needed 91-69 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday. UNC had lost three of its last four games prior to that, and their record in ACC play so far is just 3-3 after 6 games.

Defensive struggles

The Tar Heels have struggled defensively in particular, allowing at least 84 points in their last four games prior to the matchup with Notre Dame, and giving up 95 points or more twice in that same span.

With UNC slumping out the gate in ACC play, head coach Hubert Davis has taken plenty of heat for the team’s poor performance. Forward Caleb Wilson defended his head coach publicly following the Tar Heels’ win over Notre Dame, citing the fact that the head coach isn’t on the court playing, and can only do so much from the sideline.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I hate when people try to blame Hubert for our lapses,” Wilson said. “Our coaches are teaching us the right things, it’s all about our effort, and us playing as hard as we can. The coach can only do so much, he’s not out there playing, so when we pick up, and play with pride, play with effort, we’ll get those results that we got today.”

Wilson has been the star for UNC under Davis’ guidance this season. The former 5-star recruit is averaging 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and over a block and a steal per game for the # 22-ranked Tar Heels . Wilson has firmly established himself as one of the best freshmen in the country, and one of the best in UNC history as well with his play this season.

Davis’ leadership of Wilson could also lead to the 6-foot-10 forward being selected with a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with many mock draft boards placing him in the top 5 of the draft class.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Up next

North Carolina will look to build off of their momentum from the Notre Dame win into the rest of conference play. After an easy win, they’ll be back on the road against #14 Virginia the next time they take the court, so they’ll look to snag a statement win as they try to get back to the top of the ACC standings.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !