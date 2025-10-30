UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Notre Dame Matchup Preview
The UNC women's basketball program holds a 5-11 record all-time against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Its home record stands at 4-3, while on the road it is listed at 1-7, struggling in South Bend, Indiana. During the last game between these two schools, the Fighting Irish were victorious, winning by double-figures against the Tar Heels, 76-66.
Over the last 10 games, North Carolina is 4-6 when playing Notre Dame. Its largest margin of victory is 10 points, as the matchup on January 8, 2023, UNC won, 60-50. In total, it has scored 1,076 points, averaging 67 per contest. Interestingly enough, despite a poor showing on the road, North Carolina's last win came during the 2023-2024 season.
The Tar Heels won in South Bend by a score of 61-57. Indya Nivar led the charge with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Lexi Donarski added 13 points of her own, to go with six rebounds. But there were also seven other players for head coach Courtney Banghart who scored during the contest. As a team, North Carolina shot 24-62 from the field.
UNC outrebounded Notre Dame, 34-28; however, this is something Banghart is concerned about heading into the new season — wondering if her squad can crash the glass similarly to last year's roster, given the pieces that departed from the program.
2024-2025 Campaign for Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish finished with four players in double-figures: Hannah Hildago, Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron, and Liatu King. Hildago completed the season averaging 23.8 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from the three-point line. Miles had 15.4 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Citron and King also had impressive stat lines, as Citron recorded 14.1 points, five rebounds, and two assists and King added on 11.5 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist. Notre Dame scored 84.7 points per game, plus grabbing 43 rebounds and dishing out 17 assists.
Notre Dame finished last year with a record of 28-6, as its season ended at the Sweet 16 during the NCAAT. No. 2-seeded TCU won in Birmingham, Alabama, 71-62. The team went 16-2 in the ACC, with records of 16-1 at home and 11-1 on the road. However, the Fighting Irish finished 1-4 on neutral courts.
These two schools will battle it out on Sunday, January 11 at 1:00 p.m. on the road.
