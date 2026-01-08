North Carolina's Worst Moves in Early Portal Review

While has been an active transfer portal period for the North Carolina Tar Heels, that does not mean been without blemishes. The front office has made a statement with a handful of additions through the portal, which should recover some of the depth North Carolina lost earlier in the offseason.

While the Tar Heels have made several moves that will serve as long-term propositions, program also needs to sprinkle a few additions that will help the team win now. While speaking with the media throughout the offseason, general manager has revealed his mindset and plan for how the Tar Heels will operate during this process.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“This year we have a better understanding of what’s in the portal - what could be in the portal - what kind of players we want from the portal that fit what we have to do here at North Carolina,” Lombardi said after the season. “And so, we have to be ready to be able to fill the spots that we have to, and that’s why it’s really important to have a grading system, to have a personnel department so that we can sit there and honestly say … we need to get a better player.”

“We’re [going to] go deep into it, because we’re [going to] build the team,” Lombardi told Pat McAfee. “We’re [going to] systematically and strategically build the team the right way, so that we have sustainable success. So that you can compete at the highest level of college football.”

Here are a couple of head-scratching and perplexing moves Lombardi and the front office have constructed in the first few days of the portal officially opening.

Signing Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The addition of the former Wisconsin quarterback should not instill a ton of confidence into the Tar Heels' hopeful. North Carolina will be the fourth program Edwards Jr. will be a part of, and his career resume explains why he has transferred multiple times.

Edwards Jr. best season was in 2024 when he completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while attempting 6.9 yards per pass.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a call at the line during the first quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the 6-foot-3, 227-pound quarterback was brought in for depth and act as a supportive backup, then this is not terrible. But based on North Carolina's current quarterback landscape , Edwards Jr. could be competing for the starting job. Ideally, incoming freshman Travis Burgess proves to be the answer and establishes himself early in the process.

Otherwise, the Tar Heels' starting quarterback situation could be underwhelming once again in 2026.

