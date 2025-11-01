UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Miami Matchup Preview
Head coach Courtney Banghart and the North Carolina women's basketball team will take the hardwood floor inside Carmichael Arena against Miami during ACC play on January 15. UNC is 14-12 all-time against the Hurricanes, with a 7-5 home record and a 5-6 away record. In the last matchup between the two schools, North Carolina won, 69-60, on the road last year.
The largest margin of victory for the Tar Heels is 47 points, which occurred on February 6, 2022. Its smallest margin of victory is one point, which came on February 22, 2015. Over the last 10 outings, UNC is 4-6 and has scored 1,855 points in total. Thursday, January 25, during the 2023-2024 season, is when UNC won in Chapel Hill against Miami.
In that contest, UNC was led by Deja Kelly who scored 18 points, to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Maria Gakdeng added on 13 points, five rebounds and an assist. Lexi Donarski and Alyssa Utsby recorded 12 points a piece, with Reniya Kelly tacking on 10 points of her own — five Tar Heels in double-figures.
The Hurricanes had two players in double-figures: Shayeann Day-Wilson, who scored 18 points plus two rebounds and two assists and Jaida Patrick, where she finished with 10 points seven rebounds and two assists.
After Miami, North Carolina's next three games will be against Florida State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.
Miami's 2024-2025 Results
Miami, head coached by Tricia Cullop, completed last season with a 14-15 overall record. It finished 4-14 in conference play, with a 10-7 home record, a 2-8 road record, and a 2-0 neutral record. Some of the Hurricanes' wins came against Stetson, Jacksonville, Florida, FIU, Campbell, Charlotte, Quinnipiac, and Bethune-Cookman.
As far as losses go, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Boston College, Florida State and Clemson are some notable schools that defeated Miami.
Cullop had three players to score in double-figures last year, as Haley Cavinder led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the three-point line. Behind Cavinder on the stat sheet is Cameron Williams and Jasmyne Roberts.
Williams averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist per game, while Roberts had 10 points, four rebounds and an assist per contest. As a team, the Hurricanes scored 69 points per game while grabbing 35 rebounds and dishing out 14 assists in the process.
