What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding Cole Anthony, Men's Basketball first looks, and Tar Heels heading overseas.
- Rise of Cam Johnson, 'He's Not The Same Player'
- After an explosive night against the Dallas Mavericks, former Tar Heel Cam Johnson records his first career double-double.
- Tyler Hansbrough on His Favorite Career Moment; Can You Guess?
- Top 25 games in Carolina history, ruining JJ Reddick's senior night. Duke was ranked No. 1.
- UNC Extends Offer to Diego Pounds
- UNC are the latest in a long line of programs to offer a scholarship to an exciting offensive line prospect out of North Carolina.
- UNC Football Schedule Announced; Season Begins September 12
- North Carolina football officially releases the schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
- UNC Basketball: Top-20 Career Scoring and Rebound List Overlap
- Nine different Tar Heels are in the UNC top-20 in both career points and rebounds.
- Mack Brown On Fall Objectives, Team Updates and New Helmets
- Mack Brown gives full report on objectives and team health amid start of fall practice on August 6th.
- Michael Jordan Trash Talking During Pickup Game, 'You Might Want to Google Me"
- These guys were in for a rude awakening playing against the '23'.
- Former Tar Heel Brandon Huffman Eligible to Play this Season for Jacksonville State University
- Coach Ray Harper of Jacksonville State University has received a wavier and Brandon Huffman will be able to play this season.
- Gavin Blackwell Named SI All-American Top 10 Slot Receivers
- Along with being an SI All-American candidate, four-star wide receiver Gavin Blackwell is now listed as a top 10 slot receiver.
- Happy Birthday, Roy Williams
- A small thank you to UNC basketball coach, Roy Williams.
All caught up?!
