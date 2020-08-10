AllTarHeels
What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding Cole Anthony, Men's Basketball first looks, and Tar Heels heading overseas.

UNC Football adds Charlotte 49ers as Non-Conference Opponent

North Carolina football announces their first meeting with UNC-Charlotte, September 19th at Kenan Stadium. Charlotte will fill in as non-conference opponent.

Quierra Luck

Quierra Luck

#WeWantToPlay Power 5 Football Players Join Together to Push for Season

According to multiple reports, this week is incredibly crucial in finalizing whether Power 5 conferences will continue with fall sports.

Quierra Luck

bugoo

Season Preview: Syracuse

The schedule is finally out and preparation has begun. Let's take a look at UNC's season opener.

Jonah Lossiah

Quierra Luck

UNC Baseball: Mike Fox Retires After 22-Year Run at the Helm of Carolina Baseball

AD Bubba Cunningham names long-time assistant coach Scott Forbes as UNC's next head coach.

isaacschade

Quierra Luck

New York Liberty Sign Former Tar Heel Paris Kea

WNBA team, New York Liberty, have announced the signing of former Tar Heel, Paris Kea.

Quierra Luck

Three Carolina Defensive Backs Opt Out For Season

North Carolina announced Friday that three defensive backs, Javon Terry, Bryce Watts, and DJ Ford have opted out for the 2020-21 season.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star Combo Guard Skyy Clark Lists North Carolina in Top 8

Five-star prospect Skyy Clark just announced his top eight collegiate choices. The combo guard lists North Carolina among the candidates.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football: Carolina 19th in Preseason Coaches Poll

Tar Heels ranked in preseason Coaches Poll for first time since 2016.

isaacschade

UNC Football Schedule Announced; Season Begins September 12

North Carolina football officially releases the schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Quierra Luck

Chaunte'l Powell

UNC Football: First Day Observations

With the first day of practice in the books, here are Mack Brown notes for defense and offense.

Quierra Luck