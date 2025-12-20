UNC Stars Poised for Big Games Against Ohio State

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering Saturday's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on a four-game winning streak. This game will be the toughest test in three weeks, as the Buckeyes are 8-2, including an 88-80 loss to Illinois a couple of weeks ago.

North Carolina has been somewhat underwhelming the last two games against inferior competition, so it will have to be much better if it wants to leave Saturday with an 11-1 record.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis expressed his frustrations with the Tar Heels' recent struggles.

"Unacceptable. One of the things we want to be a great offensive rebounding team, and we want to be a great defensive rebounding team as well," Davis said. "And for them to have more offensive rebounds than us is not good, and for us to outrebound them only by three. And I talked about rebounding and how important it is for us to dominate points in the paint in regard to rebounding in that area, we did not, we did not play well."

With all that being said, here are predictions for the three players who will make the most impact against Ohio State,

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 18 points and 10 rebounds

The Arizona transfer had a career game on Tuesday night against East Tennessee State, totaling 26 points and eight rebounds while shooting 10-of-11 from the field.

Veesaar will not have as easy of time against the Buckeyes, who are much more equipped to combat North Carolina's frontcourt. It is still a tall task for Ohio State, but it will be able to withstand Veesaar.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center will still be incredibly prodcutive in Saturday's contest.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals

The freshman phenom has scored 20 points in the last three games, and that streak will extend to four games after Saturday. Wilson faces double teams every possession. Despite that, the freshman forward has overpowered his way to the free-throw line, attempting 23 free throws in the last two games.

Even if Wilson is underwhelming from the field, he will create a surplus of opportunities at the free-throw line, giving him a steady floor regarding production.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 12 points and 5 rebounds

Bogavac was non-existent on Tuesday night, but that came on two total shot attempts. The overseas transfer has shot double-digit field goal attempts in all but four games this season.

Based on volume alone, Bogavac should produce at least 10 points. It may not be efficient, but the production will come.

