EXCLUSIVE: Tar Heels Commit Will Conroy Details His Loyal Mindset
The North Carolina Tar Heels have won many great recruiting battles, including when they gained the commitment of IMG Academy's Will Conroy. Conroy is one of the better offensive linemen in the class, and recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail where his head is at with his commitment.
"Being a North Carolina commit is honestly a dream come true. It feels like I'm already part of something bigger than myself. UNC has such a rich tradition—not just in football, but across the board—and to be part of that legacy means everything. The coaching staff made me feel like family from day one. They believe in me as a player and a person, and that kind of trust just hits different," said the North Carolina Tar Heels commit when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
The talented prospect is building something special in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes a guy like Conroy, who has connected well with the other commits.
"I feel like this class is something special. The coaches have been really intentional with who they’re bringing in—not just great athletes, but high-character guys who want to win and build something lasting. There’s a real sense of unity forming already, and I think that chemistry is going to carry over onto the field. Everyone’s locked in, and we’re all recruiting each other as hard as the coaches are. We know what we’re building, and we’re not coming to Chapel Hill to just play—we’re coming to compete, to win the ACC, and to chase something bigger."
Peer recruiting is in the water for the talented prospect, who confirmed he will be helping, but who is he targeting?
"I am for sure not naming any names in particular, but definitely trying to build something special in Chapel Hill. We can turn the program around, and that’s what this class is looking to do.
He explains with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI why he isn't entertaining other schools.
"I’m not interested in taking visits or entertaining other schools. The relationship I have with the staff, the vision they’ve laid out for me, and what we’re building—it just feels right. I don’t need to second-guess it. I’m committed, and that means something to me. I want to be a leader in this class and bring guys along!"
The IMG Academy star left off with a message to Tar Heel fans.
"Thank you guys for the support, this class we are building it going to be something special and I am honored to be a part of that. Go Heels."
