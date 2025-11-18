Report Details Multiple Driving Violations Involving UNC Football Players
It has been a month since North Carolina last dealt with an off-the-field controversy, and things have been relatively quiet with the Tar Heels showing improvement since their bye week.
However, the scrutiny is building again after UNC’s loss to Wake Forest, which dropped the team to 4-6 and put its bowl hopes in jeopardy for the first time since 2018. As pressing as that seems, another, even more serious, issue is emerging off the field: concerns about the driving habits of members of the football team.
A WRAL report found that almost 20% of the University of North Carolina’s 101 football players have been cited for speeding since October 2024. The investigation detailed 31 speeding charges and 10 counts of reckless driving, many involving athletes recruited by coach Bill Belichick.
Notable Players Implicated
The most notable players in the report are linebacker Khmori House, Thaddeus Dixon, and Gavin Gibson.
House, a Washington transfer who joined defensive coordinator Steve Belichick in Chapel Hill, has the most significant record, with five speeding violations and four reckless driving charges in a brief period. Officers noted in two citations that his Dodge Charger "must be too much car for him" and called his repeat offenses a behavioral concern rather than mere mistakes.
Two other Belichick recruits have also faced recurring legal troubles. Dixon, another transfer from Washington, has received four speeding tickets and one for reckless driving. On Feb. 22, he was cited for reckless driving after going 93 mph in a 50-mph zone. According to the officer, Dixon said he was "trying to pass another car."
Dixon also faced a separate charge for going 93 mph in a 70-mph zone, with no insurance on the car at the time. Most recently, on Nov. 13, Dixon was stopped again for speeding and cited for driving with a revoked license.
Gibson, meanwhile, is dealing with a reckless driving charge and four speeding tickets—including one in a school zone that he later pleaded down. During another stop, when cited for going 90 in a 70, the officer wrote that Gibson asked if it would be a reckless driving charge. When told it would not, "Gibson was thankful."
