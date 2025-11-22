The Rise of Nyla Brooks for UNC Women’s Hoops
Nyla Brooks, a freshman from Waldorf, Maryland, is averaging 10 points coming off the bench for North Carolina, while also grabbing three rebounds and handing out an assist. Brooks is shooting 38 percent from the field and and 32 percent from the three-point line — all through 20 minutes per game. However, one down side for Brooks so far is her free throw shooting — 12 percent so far.
Through five games, Brooks has scored in double-figures four times, as she managed only two points when UNC faced No. 3 UCLA in Nevada. The Tar Heels lost against the Bruins, 78-60, as they struggled to overcome everything the top ranked team had to show for on the hardwood floor. In the season opener, the frosh scored 15 points against NCCU — adding four rebounds and two assists.
All things considered, Brooks is rising for UNC women's basketball, as the McDonald's All-American is looking the part — making an impact early in the season as expected. Head coach Courtney Banghart has always been high on Brooks' skills since way before the season began, and now she is showing her skills — finding teammates, knocking down threes, creating.
Per ESPN, Brooks is the third-leading scorer for North Carolina, right behind Ciera Toomey and Indya Nivar, who is is averaging the most points with 12 a game. Brooks is front of UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo (nine points) and Louisville transfer Nyla Harris (eight points) on the stat sheet.
Brooks by the Numbers
To go even further, Brooks has played 102 minutes, converted 21 of 54 shot attempts, made 10 of 31 three-point attempts, and has scored 53 points. Her free throws? One make out of eight attempts. She also has 16 rebounds, nine assists, six steals, three blocks and eight turnovers. North Carolina is finding ways to improve, and the steady growth of Brooks is a big contributor.
Players like Indya Nivar and Reniya Kelly, the two ACC Tip-Off attendees for UNC this year in Charlotte, North Carolina, are there to provide support and player mentorship for Brooks, given her youth. The Tar Heels' backcourt has been key to winning games, and will more than likely be as the season moves forward — opposite from last season, where the frontcourt was involved much more.
What else can Brooks do? There is a whole season ahead for that to be shown — the good and the bad.
