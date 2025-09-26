Safety Adryan Cole Breaks Down His Recruitment and UNC Interest
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the better teams in the 2026 recruiting class, which has allowed them to shift their focus to the 2027 recruiting class.
One of the targets that they have been after is one of the better 2027 cornerbacks in the state of Georgia, Adryan Cole. Cole is a Douglas County High School star and has been recruited by many different teams. Here is what he had to say about the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Adryan Cole Details North Carolina Recruiting
- "I’d say UNC is doing well in my recruitment. Y’all have been showing consistent love and keeping in touch, and that stands out to me," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his North Carolina Tar Heels thoughts at this time.
He then would go into detail about if he wants to visit the North Carolina Tar Heels or if this is something that likely won't happen as he embarked on a new conversation with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
- "Yeah, I definitely want to get up there for a visit. I just want to see the campus in person, meet the staff, and get a real feel for the environment. I don’t have an exact date yet, but I’m planning to make it happen soon."
He then went into the conversation about what the North Carolina Tar Heels need to do in his recruitment to be able to move up, so they can contend more for him as he is recruited by many different schools at this time, who all want the chance to be able to bring him in for a commitment.
- "Honestly, just staying consistent with communication, building that relationship, and making me feel like a priority. That’s the biggest thing for me right now."
There are multiple different schools that have already started to stand out for the North Carolina Tar Heels target, including some of the more popular teams, like the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Here is what he had to say.
- "A few schools that stick out to me are Auburn, Georgia, USC, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, UNC, Texas A&M, and GT. They stay consistent with communication and make me feel like a priority. Relationships with the coaching staff and the way they talk about development on and off the field are big factors for me."
