Michael Malone Lands Adds Top Assistant to UNC Staff

It did not take long for the North Carolina Tar Heels' newly hired head coach, Michael Malone, to add an assistant to the coaching staff.

Just one day after his introductory press conference at the Dean E. Smith Center, the 54-year-old head coach hired Arkansas' Chuck Martin as associate head coach. Reports surfaced on Monday that Malone had identified Martin as his preferred lead assistant, and that came to fruition on Wednesday.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During his press conference on Tuesday night, the longtime NBA head coach emphasized the importance of constructing a well-rounded coaching staff that will bring out the best in him and the players.

Malone's Thoughts

Mar 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“As I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world, so we can continue to bring the best players here and help them develop so we can field the best team,” Malone said.

“As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone continued. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Malone has wasted no time with the process, illustrating the sense of urgency felt in Chapel Hill, with the transfer portal expediting each and every step in the offseason plans. There will be more additions to the coaching staff, but this is a great start for Malone, who is looking to immediately establish a winning culture for a program that has been uncharacteristically uncompetitive for the better part of five years.

Martin's Background

Jan 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

With 14 years of coaching experience, including the last two years working under John Calipari as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Martin brings a surplus of experience into a situation in need of stability.

The 57-year-old coach spent the 2023-24 season with Calipari at Kentucky, assembling the No. 1 recruiting class that year before jumping ship to stay with the Hall-of-Fame head coach. With the Razorbacks, Martin replicated his success, compiling a top-five recruiting class in each of the last two years.

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pairing Martin with North Carolina's logo could be a dream partnership, as the program has landed Caleb Wilson, Dylan Mingo, and Maximo Adams over the last two years. With that being said, the Tar Heels need to build a roster almost exclusively through the transfer portal, so Martin's impact will be monumental in that avenue. Overall, this is a great hire by Malone, and North Carolina's level of success could vastly improve.