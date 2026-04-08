UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a hectic offseason, orchestrating a major coaching change: Hubert Davis’ dismissal shortly after their first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament against VCU, followed by the hiring of longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the next head coach in Chapel Hill.

After suffering a first-round exit for the second straight season, it is apparent that the Tar Heels need to continue making alterations heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that being said, here is the live tracker for North Carolina during the transfer portal cycle.

Transfer Portal Details

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, jump-starting a two-week bonanza of player movement driven by NIL. The portal will remain open until April 21.

What Additions Have the Tar Heels Made?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At this point, North Carolina has no additions to the roster, which is understandable, as the program did not have a head coach in place until Monday. Now that Malone is getting acquainted with his new position, the Tar Heels should be active in the coming days; they have yet to acquire a single player.

Who North Carolina Has Lost in the Portal

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Tar Heels have seen a plethora of players enter the transfer portal, including Isaiah Denis, Jaydon Young, Derek Dixon, Jonathan Powell, James Brown, Zayden High, and Kyan Evans. While Dixon and Powell left the door open for a potential return, the rest of the players mentioned in this list are likely to sign elsewhere.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) celebrate after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' depth is going to take a hit if most, if not all, of these players exit Chapel Hill this offseason. However, in terms of retaining players, Dixon must be the priority. The freshman guard opened the season as a bench contributor behind Evans, but took over the starting role as Evans struggled to produce efficient numbers.

High is an underrated name to watch, as he was inserted into the starting lineup for a short time, with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson each missing two games simultaneously. During the final seven games of the season, which Wilson missed that entire stretch, the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This could be an indicator that Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson could return next season, which would be monumental for North Carolina's hopes in Malone's first year at the helm.

Updated Roster

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the moment, North Carolina is bringing in the No. 7 overall 2026 recruiting class, with Dylan Mingo (No. 9 overall player) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 overall player). With the aforementioned players entering the portal and the latest developing news on Luka Bogavac, the Tar Heels' 2026 lineup features Mingo, Adams, Bogavac, Stevenson, and Veesaar.