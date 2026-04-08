UNC Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a hectic offseason, orchestrating a major coaching change: Hubert Davis’ dismissal shortly after their first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament against VCU, followed by the hiring of longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the next head coach in Chapel Hill.
After suffering a first-round exit for the second straight season, it is apparent that the Tar Heels need to continue making alterations heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
With that being said, here is the live tracker for North Carolina during the transfer portal cycle.
Transfer Portal Details
The transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, jump-starting a two-week bonanza of player movement driven by NIL. The portal will remain open until April 21.
What Additions Have the Tar Heels Made?
At this point, North Carolina has no additions to the roster, which is understandable, as the program did not have a head coach in place until Monday. Now that Malone is getting acquainted with his new position, the Tar Heels should be active in the coming days; they have yet to acquire a single player.
Who North Carolina Has Lost in the Portal
On the other hand, the Tar Heels have seen a plethora of players enter the transfer portal, including Isaiah Denis, Jaydon Young, Derek Dixon, Jonathan Powell, James Brown, Zayden High, and Kyan Evans. While Dixon and Powell left the door open for a potential return, the rest of the players mentioned in this list are likely to sign elsewhere.
The Tar Heels' depth is going to take a hit if most, if not all, of these players exit Chapel Hill this offseason. However, in terms of retaining players, Dixon must be the priority. The freshman guard opened the season as a bench contributor behind Evans, but took over the starting role as Evans struggled to produce efficient numbers.
High is an underrated name to watch, as he was inserted into the starting lineup for a short time, with Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson each missing two games simultaneously. During the final seven games of the season, which Wilson missed that entire stretch, the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward averaged 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.
This could be an indicator that Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson could return next season, which would be monumental for North Carolina's hopes in Malone's first year at the helm.
Updated Roster
At the moment, North Carolina is bringing in the No. 7 overall 2026 recruiting class, with Dylan Mingo (No. 9 overall player) and Maximo Adams (No. 21 overall player). With the aforementioned players entering the portal and the latest developing news on Luka Bogavac, the Tar Heels' 2026 lineup features Mingo, Adams, Bogavac, Stevenson, and Veesaar.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.