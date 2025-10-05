Three Key Takeaways from UNC’s Blue vs. White Scrimmage
After the sting of UNC football’s 38-10 blowout loss to Clemson, Tar Heel fans got something refreshing--the first look at the 2025–26 men’s basketball team during the annual Blue vs. White scrimmage. It was the perfect reset. Fast-paced, competitive, and full of promising signs for the season ahead. While it’s just a scrimmage, a few standout performances gave fans plenty to be excited about.
1. Luka Bogavac Can Shoot!
If there was one thing that became clear within minutes, it’s that Luka Bogavac is a certified sharpshooter. Whether pulling up from the wing or spotting up in the corner, his confidence and accuracy were unmistakable.
Each release seemed automatic, and more often than not, the ball swished through the net. For a team that struggled with perimeter consistency at times last season, Bogavac’s presence could give UNC the reliable outside threat it’s been missing. Leaving Bogavac uncontested might be the crucial mistake many teams as the season gets started.
2. Henri Veesaar Brings Length and Grit
Henri Veesaar made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-10, his size is already an advantage, but what stood out was his scrappy, high-energy style.
He crashed the boards, altered shots, and moved consistently on the perimeter, showing the kind of versatility that can make him a matchup nightmare. Veesaar looks like more than just a role player. He has the potential to be a serious threat who impacts the game in multiple ways.
Coming off a rough season with Coach Davis on the hot seat, a versatile big man was exactly what the next Carolina team needed. It might be safe to say, although not Brady Manek, this could be the missing piece to a late-tournament run UNC team.
3. Caleb Wilson Is Exactly What Fans Hoped For
Tar Heel fans have been buzzing about Caleb Wilson since his commitment, and the freshman didn’t disappoint. He brought a physical edge to the paint, attacking the rim with force and bullying defenders inside.
Combine that with his athleticism and smooth jumper, and Wilson seems fit to fill a critical gap in UNC’s offense. Yet another big man with aggression and a calculated shooter. His presence gives the Heels a dynamic front-court piece that could elevate their overall toughness.
Early Signs of Promise
It’s only October, but the Blue vs. White scrimmage offered a glimpse of what’s to come. Bogavac’s shooting, Veesaar’s versatility, and Wilson’s power all point toward a team with fresh energy and new weapons. After a rocky start to the football season, UNC fans might just find their spark on the court.
