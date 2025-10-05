All Tar Heels

Three Key Takeaways from UNC’s Blue vs. White Scrimmage

UNC basketball gave fans plenty to cheer about in the annual Blue vs. White scrimmage.

Corey Davis

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Zayden High (1) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
After the sting of UNC football’s 38-10 blowout loss to Clemson, Tar Heel fans got something refreshing--the first look at the 2025–26 men’s basketball team during the annual Blue vs. White scrimmage. It was the perfect reset. Fast-paced, competitive, and full of promising signs for the season ahead. While it’s just a scrimmage, a few standout performances gave fans plenty to be excited about.

1. Luka Bogavac Can Shoot!

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots as center Henri Veesaar
If there was one thing that became clear within minutes, it’s that Luka Bogavac is a certified sharpshooter. Whether pulling up from the wing or spotting up in the corner, his confidence and accuracy were unmistakable.

Each release seemed automatic, and more often than not, the ball swished through the net. For a team that struggled with perimeter consistency at times last season, Bogavac’s presence could give UNC the reliable outside threat it’s been missing. Leaving Bogavac uncontested might be the crucial mistake many teams as the season gets started.

2. Henri Veesaar Brings Length and Grit

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots as forward James Brown
Henri Veesaar made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-10, his size is already an advantage, but what stood out was his scrappy, high-energy style.

He crashed the boards, altered shots, and moved consistently on the perimeter, showing the kind of versatility that can make him a matchup nightmare. Veesaar looks like more than just a role player. He has the potential to be a serious threat who impacts the game in multiple ways.

Coming off a rough season with Coach Davis on the hot seat, a versatile big man was exactly what the next Carolina team needed. It might be safe to say, although not Brady Manek, this could be the missing piece to a late-tournament run UNC team.

3. Caleb Wilson Is Exactly What Fans Hoped For

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as forward Jarin Stevenson (15)
Tar Heel fans have been buzzing about Caleb Wilson since his commitment, and the freshman didn’t disappoint. He brought a physical edge to the paint, attacking the rim with force and bullying defenders inside.

Combine that with his athleticism and smooth jumper, and Wilson seems fit to fill a critical gap in UNC’s offense. Yet another big man with aggression and a calculated shooter. His presence gives the Heels a dynamic front-court piece that could elevate their overall toughness.

Early Signs of Promise

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) with the ball as guard Seth Trimble (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It’s only October, but the Blue vs. White scrimmage offered a glimpse of what’s to come. Bogavac’s shooting, Veesaar’s versatility, and Wilson’s power all point toward a team with fresh energy and new weapons. After a rocky start to the football season, UNC fans might just find their spark on the court.

Corey Davis is pursuing his passion for sports journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a lifelong sports fan, he has extensive experience covering college sports, having worked at Sports Xtra and The Daily Tar Heel.