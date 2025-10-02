What To Watch for During the Blue-White Scrimmage
Approximately 60 minutes after the UNC-Clemson football game ends on Saturday, October 4 (a game that begins at noon), the men's basketball team will have its Blue-White scrimmage — something that occurs before the season opener for the fans to acclimated with its new roster. Head coach Hubert Davis and staff have a big task with the coming season — finding their way back toward success, similarly to the 2021-2022 and 2023-2024 campaigns, where UNC made it to the national championship and Sweet 16.
UNC has to have a big year to keep things steady, especially with the lack of consistency it has had over the past few years after the magical 2022 March Madness run — an group of RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek and Armando Bacot, also referred to as the "Iron Five," due to the amount of minutes each player played (Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy and Dontrez Styles came in as needed, too).
However, this 2025-2026 roster features a handful of transfers, three freshmen and a few returnees that formulate maybe the best and surely deepest roster under Davis. And more importantly, the Tar Heels have a squad that fits just right to the way Davis wants to set up his offensive scheme. North Carolina will rely a good amount on senior Seth Trimble, but then it's five-star freshman Caleb Wilson, who has the potential to become a Top 3 pick in next year's NBA Draft.
What Should Tar Heel Fans Be on the Lookout for During the Scrimmage?
The play of Wilson, obviously, stands out, but also the other two freshmen, guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis, who have something to prove, too. International transfer Luka Bogavac will be an interesting watch — seeing him get used to the style of play that differs a whole lot from what he was used to when playing for SC Derby. And Trimble's growth as a playmaker and three-point shooter will be crucial to the team's success as well.
North Carolina's newest center, 7-foot Henri Veesaar, will be eye-catching as the last UNC has had someone with such height was during Roy Williams' last season as the head coach (2020-2021), with Walker Kessler (now in the NBA), who then transferred to the Auburn Tigers for his sophomore season.
The frontcourt is there and the backcourt, with the arrival of Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, is expected to run the show this season. UNC fans have a lot to pay attention to, and for what it's worth, it could be the only reason it smiles that day — if the football is unable to defeat Clemson.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!