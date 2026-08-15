Why Shaq McRoy's Development Crucial for UNC's Success

Training camp is heating up for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and that is reflected in the players' development.

This offseason, the Tar Heels bolstered multiple areas of the roster, including the offensive line. This week, head coach Bill Belichick highlighted Shaq McRoy, who was one of North Carolina's top offensive line additions.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Shaq’s size immediately jumps out at you," Belichick said. "There’s not a ton of film on him, he didn’t play much at Oregon, hardly any film there, and then last year at Arkansas, just a couple games, and those are real early in the year. So, a lot of Shaq [McRoy] is developmental, both physically from a technique and playing confidence standpoint, which those certainly have come along and improved through the course of the spring and here again in training camp."

"I think he’s a lot better player than he was when he got here. He’s still working on the normal things that an offensive lineman needs: pad level, leverage, pass protection, blitz pickup, things like that. So that’s all come together. He’s been out there every day. He’s got a good work ethic, good attitude. He’s always got a smile on his face, and he’s just ready to strap it up and go to work. And that work has paid off in improvement.”

Why This Matters

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Other than Andrew Threatt, McRoy was the most influential signing along the front line that the Tar Heels orchestrated this offseason. Like the majority of the roster, the offensive line is a completely revamped unit.

In 2025, North Carolina's offensive line struggled. Some of that was due to injuries, but it also showed that the team lacked depth. To the front office's credit, the Tar Heels invested a large percentage of their resources in the offensive line, not only improving the starting unit but also ensuring that there are serviceable options in the event of injuries piling up.

As Belichick stated , McRoy doesn't have extensive experience, but his natural abilities are why the Tar Heels' brass identified the 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive tackle. The importance of the protection is magnified, with a new offensive scheme under Bobby Petrino and North Carolina's Week 1 starting quarterback still up in the air.

The Tar Heels' offense will be the deciding factor in how good this team can be in 2026. We already know what we're going to get from the defense. The offense remains a complete mystery. That being said, winning in the trenches is where the operation starts. If the offensive line can hold up, that will unlock everything else for this unit.