2 Winners, 5 Losers in UNC Football's Brutal Loss to Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a gut-wrenching 31-30 overtime loss against Syracuse on Saturday night.

Entering next week's matchup against the Miami Hurricanes with a 4-3 record is the worst-case scenario coming out of this game.

Winners

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Shipp

After recording his first touchdown of the season last week against Duke, Shipp wasted no time adding to the tally with a five-yard score on the opening drive. Shipp's ability to create separation at all three levels of the field is apparent, proving to be one of the best route-running wideouts in college football. The passing attack continues to revolve around Shipp, who is gaining rapport with Edwards Jr. in recent weeks.

The Backfield

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reacts after a play during the first quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Benjamin Hall not logging a carry, McGill took over as the primary running back, and he didn't disappoint. The sophomore running back showed his elusiveness, patience, and explosiveness, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Additionally, Demon June made a monumental impact in this game. In the first half, the junior running back was a non-factor, with 18 yards on five carries. However, June delivered with a crucial 25-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down. It followed a dropped walk-in touchdown by Jordan Washington. It was a major sigh of relief for the Tar Heels. June would also score a touchdown in overtime.

Losers

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick

North Carolina wasn't punished for blowing a double-digit last week, but that wasn't the case on Saturday night. The Tar Heels manufactured a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but as usual, the offense inexplicably went through lulls. The 74-year-old head coach's involvement in this discussion is solely contingent on the result of the game. In this case, the Tar Heels fell short. North Carolina now sits at 4-3 with a daunting matchup against Miami.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. completed his first 11 pass attempts for 98 yards and one touchdown, all in the first quarter. The veteran quarterback would finish the game completing 27 of 44 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but the stat line doesn't show how frustrating his play was at times.

The Wisconsin transfer missed several throws that would have changed the game’s complexion and took untimely sacks that ended drives. For a player with his experience, some of these mistakes and lapses are inexcusable. Tar Heel nation’s frustration with the quarterback is completely validated after a result like this.

North Carolina's Pass Rush

For a second consecutive game, the Tar Heels' defensive line struggled to generate pressure on the opposing quarterback at a consistent rate. Despite having Melkart Abou Jaoude, Xavier Lewis, and Jaylen Harvey, this unit has left much to be desired. Steve Angeli went unscathed in the first half, which contributed to Syracuse crawling back into the game.

Run Defense

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Tylik Hill (20) carries the ball during the second quarter against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major reason this defensive line can't create pressure on the opposing quarterback is that it's constantly on its heels in the run game. Syracuse rushed the ball for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 49 attempts. The Orange smartly leaned on the run game in the second half, which was the driving force in tying the game late.

Melkart Abou Jaoude

Abou Jaoude was unstoppable in 2025, recording 10.5 sacks. That dominance hasn't been there so far this season, and his hand injury seems to have affected his ability to make plays. The senior pass rusher failed to generate much pressure on Angeli and finished the night with three total tackles.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) warms up before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels' defense wants to reach its potential, Abou Jaoude needs to be much more effective as a pass rusher and run stopper.