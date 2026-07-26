North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a crucial 2026 season after compiling a 4-8 record, including 2-6 in conference play.

With training camp less than a week away, the pressure is building for the Tar Heels to bounce back this upcoming season, but there are still several questions regarding the state of the roster. One major question mark remains the starting quarterback situation. During the ACC Kickoff event , wide receiver Jordan Shipp spoke on what he has seen from the quarterbacks so far this offseason.

Shipp's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"To start off, I feel comfortable with either four - six of the guys, add DJ and Andy in there as well. I feel comfortable with all those guys," Shipp said. "They bring different things. Billy [Edwards Jr.] is an older guy. A lot more experience. He’s seen a lot of different defenses. He’s played a lot of different football. He’s played a lot of football."

"Then you got Miles [O'Neill] as another older guy, very athletic guy, cannon of an arm," Shipp continued. "He can make all the throws. He can do everything. Then you got [Au'Tori Newkirk]. He just plays free. He plays backyard football. You always love that."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp and head coach Bill Belichick react during a moment with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Then you have [Travis Burgess]. He is a younger guy, but he is a younger guy that is not scared to make mistakes," Shipp explained. "He’s going to make mistakes pushing ball down the field, and he’s going to learn from those mistakes, and he’s going to be a great player whenever they give him the keys, and he’s go going to run away with it."

"In terms of challenge, I don’t look at it as a challenge," Shipp elaborated. "Whoever is out there, obviously they’re out there for a reason. So, let’s just go out there and work and let’s bring some wins back to Chapel Hill."

Assessing North Carolina's Quarterback Room

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although I have been critical of the Tar Heels, specifically their coaching staff, with Bill Belichick at the helm, I will say the additions to the roster this offseason were surplus and significant. The front office deserves a ton of credit for acknowledging the weaknesses and problems on the depth chart and aggressively pursuing marquee prospects in the portal.

That being said, it feels like North Carolina settled on the quarterback room after the position was a thorn in the side last season. Landing Travis Burgess in the recruiting class was a monumental deal, but filling out the rest of the room with Edwards Jr. and O'Neill, while including Newkirk in the competition for the Week 1 starter, could end up being incredibly problematic.

None of these players, including Burgess, who I personally think could develop into the long-term solution for the Tar Heels at quarterback, have a resume that depicts a starter-level signal-caller. While Shipp said all the right things about the current state of the quarterback room, it is justifiable to have trepidations about North Carolina's quarterback situation in the 2026-27 college football season.

Nevertheless, over the last month, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we discuss the elites of the elites and will reveal the No. 2 player on this season's depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 2 WR Jordan Shipp

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can very well have Shipp as the best player on this roster, and I would completely understand. Shipp has been named "Mr. Carolina" by the media and his teammates. I was very close to holding him out for one more spot, but the top thing missing from his resume is a breakout season, consisting of 1,000 receiving yards.

It is important to note that the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver has not had a legitimate quarterback throwing him the ball, which may continue to be the case this season. However, Shipp's talent and skill set speak for themselves, and he is an elite route runner who can operate all over the field and consistently create separation at all three levels.

Shipp explained earlier this offseason, while discussing newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme, that he will be moved all over the field and operate in multiple roles. That is what makes a receiver a dangerous weapon.

The one who can beat outside coverage, create leverage near the line of scrimmage, act as a serious threat, and dominate in the intermediate sections of the field. When a team identifies and lands a receiver who can master all of those things, it becomes virtually impossible to keep that player from producing each week.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, despite horrendous quarterback play and a mundane and predictable scheme under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, Shipp recorded 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

Again, on the surface, that statistical output is not inspiring, but it's important to consider all the variables, which in this case were all working against Shipp. Whoever starts at quarterback, if that player is just competent, Shipp could emerge as one of the best weapons in the ACC.

Career-long for the Carolina kid 🙌



📺 The CW pic.twitter.com/l4qmK1BzSO — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 9, 2025

And to be honest, Shipp deserves that recognition, as he has put the work in, and his talent depicts a player who should be viewed as one of the cornerstone, blue-chip players in the conference and around the country.

Shipp's Importance

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with wide receiver Javarius Green (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina added several assets to the pass-catching department , but Shipp will undoubtedly remain as the top target in this offense. The junior wide receiver's experience and familiarity with the culture in Chapel Hill will be magnified with the number of newcomers entering the fold.

That is even more the case when evaluating the quarterback situation. As the focal point of the offense, Shipp will not only be valued as a consistent producer, but his presence alone will open up opportunities for the other weapons on the field.

Additionally, the incoming wide receivers and tight ends will prevent defenses from stacking the box and fully committing to stop the run. Shipp is clearly the main component in that strategic advantage for the Tar Heels' offense, and that will be a major factor in how well this offense operates.

I was excited to watch Shipp last season, and with what should be improved quarterback play and offensive scheme, paired with legitimate counterparts in the passing game, Shipp should take a significant leap in 2026.