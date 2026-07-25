North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 3

This is one of the most important seasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels' football program, as it is coming off a horrendous 2025 campaign.

In Bill Belichick's first year as head coach in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record, which included going 2-6 in conference play. It's safe to say that was an unacceptable finish for North Carolina, especially considering the amount of money they invested into the coaching staff, specifically Belichick, who instantly became one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport.

Last week, during the ACC Kickoff event , Belichick and multiple players took the podium, reflected on last season, and explained how they will use that as motivation for this upcoming season. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp and offensive lineman Christo Kelly explained how the 2025 season left a bad taste in their mouths.

What the Players Said

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina wide reciever Jordan Shipp and head coach Bill Belichick react during a moment with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t feel good looking myself in the mirror knowing that I haven’t beaten either of those guys yet,” Shipp said. “That’s not a good feeling, especially me being an in-state kid. We don’t have too many in-state players on our team anymore. We have a lot of guys from different places. Me understanding that and knowing that I need to have that chip on my shoulder, and I need to spread that around and have more guys really understand that. Of course, every game is important, but these in-state games. We’re not supposed to lose those games.”

“When something like that happens, it’s tough. It sucks,” Kelly said. “You get beaten down, and you have two options. You can sulk, you can complain about it, you can wallow. Or you take ownership of it. I think the biggest thing for me was seeing it’s a little bit of adversity, [but] it’s an opportunity.”

Is North Carolina Built to Bounce Back?

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything presents a teaching moment, and that is exactly what last season was for the Tar Heels. While it was embarrassing, it elevated the sense of urgency on the coaching staff and front office, which was reflected in the program's activity in the transfer portal and recruiting class.

North Carolina assembled one of the nation's best recruiting classes, while acquiring several players from the portal who should make an immediate impact, which is necessary for the Tar Heels to flip the script in 2026. Yes, I have been pleasantly surprised by the talent North Carolina's brass has accumulated this offseason, but there are still major question marks at the most important position, quarterback.

Entering training camp, the Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition between Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, Travis Burgess, and Au'Tori Newkirk. At the moment, signs point towards Edwards Jr. winning the starting job, but that is not a guarantee.

Newkirk appears to be a long shot to earn the role, despite being listed as a candidate. Nevertheless, North Carolina's success is contingent on all three phases operating at a competent level. With all that being said, over the last month, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' roster heading into this season. We are in the final stretch of the list, and today we reveal who ranks No. 3 on North Carolina's depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 3 LB Peyton Seelmann

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yesterday, we talked about Seelmann's running mate , Derek McDonald, who transferred from Syracuse to Chapel Hill this offseason. You could make a compelling argument that McDonald should be ranked higher, but the former Richmond linebacker possesses a much higher ceiling.

With all due respect to McDonald, he is already at or near his ceiling. With Seelmann, the junior linebacker possesses a much more impressive production profile and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2025, Seelmann recorded 120 tackles, which ranked inside the top 10 nationally, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. After losing Khmori House, who led the Tar Heels with 81 tackles last season, North Carolina's front office ensured that production would not suffer a steep decline.

Replenishing the linebacker department with the two aforementioned players is almost the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels. That is especially the case for Seelmann, who could take another step in his development under defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's tutelage.

One of the most productive defensive players in the FCS is headed to Chapel Hill.



Linebacker Peyton Seelmann finished the season ranked 7th in the FCS in total tackles with 120. https://t.co/QNp5HIB5FW pic.twitter.com/bx3TZCdszW — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) January 9, 2026

With improved personnel and more stability on the defensive line, Seelmann could be in for a monster year in Chapel Hill. Of all the transfer portal acquisitions the Tar Heels' front office orchestrated over the last several months, Seelmann is potentially the most influential, impactful, and overall best one that general manager Michael Lombardi pulled off.

Seelmann's Importance

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Seelmann's value on this roster is multi-faceted. For one, which we have already discussed, North Carolina suffered multiple losses in the linebacker department. Secondly, the Tar Heels' defense underwent major turnover at all three levels, culminating in seismic changes, which could take time to materialize.

Seelmann's ability to produce right away and fortify the heart of the defense will be instrumental. Lastly, North Carolina's defense needs to be the catalyst for the team's success. Of course, there could be a learning curve and adjustment time transitioning from Richmond to the ACC.

However, Seelman should fit in seemingly, as he is a natural football player with the skill set and talent to elevate those around him. Again, the Tar Heels' top strengths reside on the defensive side of the ball, specifically in the front seven.

Marrying the pass rush with linebackers who can crash rushing lanes and provide an extra layer of pass coverage can be the key to unlocking this entire defense. North Carolina was well-equipped in both of those areas last season, but the secondary was lacking.

The #NorthCarolina defense is getting a sideline-to-sideline LB in #Richmond transfer Peyton Seelmann



One of the most havoc-wreaking defenders in the FCS is going to ball out at Chapel Hill 🐏 pic.twitter.com/5zVtnjrEv0 — Ian Harper (@IanHarp34) May 21, 2026

With a legitimate secondary, paired with an above-average defensive line and linebacker tandem, the Tar Heels could boast one of the most complete defenses in the entire conference. North Carolina orchestrated a plethora of transfer portal signings, but Seelmann has the best chance to develop into the most impactful incoming veteran.

Overall, North Carolina fans should be excited about what the front office pulled off this offseason, but strengthening the defense's core with Seelmann's presence will be one of the top developments to keep tabs on as the season progresses.