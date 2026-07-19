North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 8

It's starting to finally feel like the 2026-27 college football season is on the horizon, with the North Carolina Tar Heels' training camp less than two weeks away.

This offseason feels vastly different from last year, as North Carolina's entire operation appears to be in lockstep for the first time since Bill Belichick's arrival . Because the 74-year-old head coach was hired after the transfer portal window closed, the Tar Heels were unable to construct a roster formidable enough to compete against legitimate opposition.

That was apparent, as North Carolina compiled a 4-8 record, including a 2-6 record in conference play. While speaking to the media during the ACC Kickoff Podium on Friday, Belichick expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, highlighting the amount of talent brought in and the challenges the ACC will offer .

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have a lot of new players here. We have about 60 new players, so over half our team from last year," Belichick said. "Excited to see how that comes along. It was a big freshman class because we kind of didn’t have much of a freshman class in ’25 group. So we kind of combined those two and brought in a lot of young players that are going to be good, but it’s going to take a little bit of time. They’re certainly working hard. If they can follow the lead of the guys we have up here, they’ll do well."

"This conference is extremely competitive," Belichick continued. "I’ve spent quite a bit of time getting to know the coaches in this conference as well as the administration, Jim Phillips, Mike Strickland, those guys. Al Riveron has passed the torch on the officiating side. I think that he did a great job there, and I’m glad to see him helping the transition in that area."

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Overall excited to get the season started, get back on the field and build off a good spring that we had, a good summer offseason conditioning program that we’re wrapping up now and start to block, tackle, run plays, and so forth and look to make some significant strides with bringing the team together, which, again, we’re so far ahead of where we were last year when we kind of started all over in training camp," Belichick elaborated. "This year we’ve got a much better base to build off of."

North Carolina's Expectations in 2026

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Tar Heels is that things can't get much worse than last season. As mentioned, North Carolina was one of the worst teams in the country and finished 13th in the ACC. However, based on who the Tar Heels have acquired and signed this offseason, they are in a much better spot to compete.

That being said, North Carolina is still facing an uphill battle to produce a worthwhile season. You may be asking, what would be a successful campaign for North Carolina? I would say that as long as North Carolina qualifies for postseason play, that should be deemed somewhat of a success.

Now, there is more contextual data to consider when assessing how the Tar Heels fared at the conclusion of the 2026 season. The overall operation and coaching performance will also be taken into account.

Nevertheless, if North Carolina fails to play in a bowl game once again, Belichick could be out of a job heading into the 2027 season. With all of that in mind, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. Today, we inch closer to the top spot with the No. 8 player heading into this pivotal season.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 8 RB Demon June

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watching how the Tar Heels' offense will operate under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be fascinating. Last season, scoring points and moving the ball down the field looked way too difficult for North Carolina.

This offseason, the front office completely revamped that unit, making several additions at quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, and tight end. However, the backfield was not a glaring issue in 2025, and there were minimal changes to that department.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) with the ball as Richmond Spiders defensive lineman Camden Byrd (6) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff's faith in June was apparent, as the front office made no real additions to the backfield that would threaten the sophomore running back's workload. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back was incredibly efficient and productive despite his limited usage during his freshman season.

In 2025, June took 84 carries for 464 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. June also added 17 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. On the surface, that production is not eye-catching, but it indicates that with a high usage rate, June could easily be a 1,000-yard rusher in 2026.

Head Coach Bill Belichick; Sept. 13, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

If Petrino utilizes the screen game more often, June can also prove to be a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield. With major question marks at the quarterback position, Belichick and his staff could lean on June and the running backs more often, especially in the early parts of the season, as the offense works through growing pains.

June's skill set should be highlighted repeatedly this upcoming season, and the second-year running back could be in store for a breakout campaign.

June's Importance

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have already discussed this point, but the Tar Heels' Week 1 starter is still up in the air, with no decision yet to be made. On Friday, Belichick briefly discussed the quarterback competition, stating that Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neill, Travis Burgess, and Au'Tori Newkirk will battle for the starting job.

Quite frankly, other than Burgess, none of those options are overly inspiring, and Burgess is an incoming freshman, so it's difficult to envision Belichick giving him the job, based on his track record throughout his career.

Considering all of that, despite the plethora of reinforcements added on the perimeter in the passing attack, June could be a focal point of the offense early in the season. It will take time for this offense to fully materialize into at least a competent unit.

Throughout the first few weeks of the season, depending on who the starting quarterback will be, expect a high dosage of June in the rushing attack.