Danny Green Highlights North Carolina's Culture

The North Carolina Tar Heels are aiming to re-establish themselves as a formidable basketball program after coming off two consecutive first-round exits in the NCAA tournament. Hiring Michael Malone was the first step in accomplishing that goal, and so far, the 54-year-old head coach has at least constructed a roster capable of competing in 2026.

While appearing on Byron Scott's "Fast Break" podcast, former North Carolina guard Danny Green highlighted his experience in Chapel Hill and how players and coaches are celebrated at the university.

Green's Thoughts

Jan. 02, 2008, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard (14) Danny Green dribbles the ball in the Tar Heels 90-61 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I was a late-bloomer and everything. So, like, even coming out of high school, I wasn’t highly recruited till going into my senior year, and I didn’t start until my senior year," Green said. "Even when I started, I was the fifth option. We had Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, and Deon Thompson."

“I wasn’t one of the top guys there, but our campus was a lot of fun, and we were idolized in a sense," Green continued. "As the years went on and we played and got better, we were definitely idolized as a team."

How This Relates to Current Team

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the landscape of college basketball has changed drastically since then, but Green's comments reflect how highly North Carolina's program is valued by its fans. Retaining players and building sustained cohesion is virtually impossible with movement becoming overwhelming, with programs capable of offering lucrative one-year contracts each and every season.

The Tar Heels' 2026-27 roster has been predominantly rebuilt through the transfer portal, with Jarin Stevenson, Jaydon Young, and Isaiah Denis the only returning players from last season. Shortly after being introduced as the head coach, Malone wasted no time in his recruiting, and his dedication to the process was apparent.

After losing eight of its 10 leading scorers from last year's roster, Malone and his staff replenished the depth chart, landing Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, Kevin Thomas, and Angelo Brizzi.

While the majority of these players may only be in Chapel Hill for one season, these fans will welcome them with open arms. Additionally, with a new head coach and a surplus of new talent walking through the doors, there is a rejuvenated energy in Chapel Hill surrounding the basketball program.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the roster construction and clear upgrade at head coach, the Tar Heels should produce much more substantial success this upcoming season and push past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.