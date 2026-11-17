The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a chance to earn one more win to become bowl-eligible for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick.

With the season winding down, this feels like a great opportunity for the Tar Heels to begin some experimentation on their roster. There is a lot of youth and depth to explore, and North Carolina has flashed some of that in recent weeks, including getting freshman quarterback Travis Burgess on the field against Louisville out of necessity.

Having this in mind, here are three things UNC football should attempt in the final eight quarters of its regular season.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball in the fourth Quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Travis Burgess

I wrote my argument for Burgess for Tar Heels On SI, but as a quick blurb, the former 4-star blue-chip signal-caller flashed immense potential against the Cardinals last week and added a brand-new element not introduced into the offense yet this season: the quarterback run game.

It's simple: the Tar Heels must get a better look at their future and need someone who is healthy and can give them the best chance to win against the Virginia Cavaliers and NC State Wolfpack. Burgess is the player who does just that, and North Carolina could reap the benefits in Charlottesville and Chapel Hill.

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Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) runs the ball against UConn Huskies linebacker K'von Sherman (0) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making Jaylen McGill UNC's Workhorse Running Back

Yes, the Tar Heels love their three-back rotation with McGill, Demon June, and Benjamin Hall. However, I feel the offense is more explosive and demanding for opposing offenses when McGill's dynamic abilities are on the field. The true sophomore has the speed, frame, hands, and balance to handle a full workload at running back.

I feel the best solution for some of the inconsistencies of the offense is to put your younger, yet talented players into the lineup to build rhythm and find productive series that result in points. McGill is capable of handling a heavy workload, and he should start Saturday against Virginia.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Olsen Patt-Henry (11) is tackled by University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Play Jakob Weatherspoon at Safety

With Greg Smith suspended for a half from his involvement in last week's post-game brawl, the Tar Heels should consider putting their talented 4-star safety into the rotation against the Cavaliers. I don't expect him to start, as Coleman Bryson has been the one getting the nod alongside Smith for the last few weeks.

However, along with Bryson, Javion Butts, and Peyton Waters, Weatherspoon could be an intriguing option to use with his range and athleticism. It isn't the worst idea to get your talented freshmen on the field as the season comes to a close.