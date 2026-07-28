3 North Carolina Football Returning Starters with Most To Prove

In general, the North Carolina Tar Heels have tons to prove this upcoming season, with the consensus being that the program is facing an inevitable doom.

Those beliefs grew exponentially after North Carolina placed general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. With another off-field distraction, the Tar Heels once again need to overcome an unrelated-to-football variable, which will make it more difficult to operate effectively. With that being said, here are three returning starters with the most to prove in 2026.

Jordan Shipp

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior wide receiver has been a popular topic this offseason, as he is entering a pivotal year at Chapel Hill. Shipp has been called "Mr. Carolina," and that is justifiable by his importance to the offense. Despite inept quarterback play and poor play-calling, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout produced 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Tar Heel fans recognize Shipp's greatness, but he has to compile a 1,000-yard season to avoid sliding under the radar after this season. That said, Shipp possesses the talent and skill set to be one of the best receivers in the country with competent quarterback play.

Currently, Shipp is not viewed as a top NFL prospect, but if he can break out in 2026, there is definitely a world where he elevates his stock ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Demon June

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) runs between Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (left) and linebacker Anwar Sparrow (12) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

June is another player we have discussed this offseason plenty, as the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back is entering a new role this season. The sophomore running back was productive last season, despite possessing a limited workload.

With multiple backfield assets departing this offseason, and North Carolina not adding a notable player in that department, June projects to be the clear RB1 in this offense. With an expanded workload and more opportunities in the pass and run game, June could prove to be one of the more complete running backs in the ACC.

Jaiden Patterson

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's secondary looks noticeably different heading into the 2026 season, and there are still a few returning players who should develop into formidable pieces on the back end of the defense.

That includes Patterson, who took a major leap during his sophomore season in 2025. After totaling two tackles in 2024, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback compiled 34 total tackles, five passes defended, two tackles for loss, and one interception. As a junior with multiple years in this specific system, Patterson has the opportunity to establish himself as a consistent contributor and vocal leader for the Tar Heels.