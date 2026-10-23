Shipp, Hall Updates Highlight UNC Football Injury Report

This weekend is a monumental opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels to inch closer to qualifying for bowl eligibility.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels host the Syracuse Orange, who carry a 2-4 record into Kenan Stadium. North Carolina clearly has the upper hand in this matchup, but they may be short-handed. With that in mind, here is the Tar Heels' injury report heading into Week 8.

Mason Humphrey - Out

Humphrey missed last week's game, and that will remain the same on Saturday. Quite frankly, the Lehigh transfer has been a non-factor so far in Chapel Hill, so his absence won't be felt. Trech Kekahuna and CJ Sadler will step up without Humphrey in the lineup.

Tre Miller - Out

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tre Miller (6) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back Justin Cook (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller suffered an injury in the win over Pittsburgh, which caused him to miss last week's contest against Duke. The secondary was undermanned in the 24-20 win, but had several players step up. That included Kenton Dopson III, who sealed the game with an interception on the Blue Devils' final drive.

Jordan Shipp - Questionable

This was a surprise development, as the star receiver departed last week's game with no known ailment. Tar Heel fans should be monitoring Shipp's availability heading into Saturday's game against Syracuse.

Benjamin Hall - Questionable

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore running back's status for this game feels much more in doubt, as he suffered an undisclosed injury on the opening drive against Duke. Hall didn't return, so being listed as questionable may be wishful thinking. If Hall is ruled out, Jaylen McGill and Demon June will split the backfield work.

Kaleb Cost - Questionable

Cost also suffered an injury against Pittsburgh, and it was initially feared to be serious. However, the veteran defensive back may only miss a couple of weeks. If he's able to suit up, it would be a major plus for this defense.

Jordan Hall - Questionable

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jordan Hall (66) looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offensive line has held up without its veteran left tackle, who has missed the last three games. Hall remains questionable, but at this time last week, he was doubtful. So, it's a step in the right direction for his availability this week.

Peyton Waters - Questionable

Heading into last week's game, the Tar Heels' secondary was ravaged by injuries. It only got worse when Waters exited early in the first quarter of Week 6. Waters has a chance to play, but if not, Coleman Bryson will have an expanded role.

Overall Injury Report

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We only covered the notable players, but in total, North Carolina has 14 players either listed as out or questionable for Week 8. While I expect this list to diminish as we draw closer to Saturday, the Tar Heels could theoretically be without seven starters.