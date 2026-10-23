Shipp, Hall Updates Highlight UNC Football Injury Report
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This weekend is a monumental opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels to inch closer to qualifying for bowl eligibility.
On Saturday, the Tar Heels host the Syracuse Orange, who carry a 2-4 record into Kenan Stadium. North Carolina clearly has the upper hand in this matchup, but they may be short-handed. With that in mind, here is the Tar Heels' injury report heading into Week 8.
Mason Humphrey - Out
Humphrey missed last week's game, and that will remain the same on Saturday. Quite frankly, the Lehigh transfer has been a non-factor so far in Chapel Hill, so his absence won't be felt. Trech Kekahuna and CJ Sadler will step up without Humphrey in the lineup.
Tre Miller - Out
Miller suffered an injury in the win over Pittsburgh, which caused him to miss last week's contest against Duke. The secondary was undermanned in the 24-20 win, but had several players step up. That included Kenton Dopson III, who sealed the game with an interception on the Blue Devils' final drive.
Jordan Shipp - Questionable
This was a surprise development, as the star receiver departed last week's game with no known ailment. Tar Heel fans should be monitoring Shipp's availability heading into Saturday's game against Syracuse.
Benjamin Hall - Questionable
The sophomore running back's status for this game feels much more in doubt, as he suffered an undisclosed injury on the opening drive against Duke. Hall didn't return, so being listed as questionable may be wishful thinking. If Hall is ruled out, Jaylen McGill and Demon June will split the backfield work.
Kaleb Cost - Questionable
Cost also suffered an injury against Pittsburgh, and it was initially feared to be serious. However, the veteran defensive back may only miss a couple of weeks. If he's able to suit up, it would be a major plus for this defense.
Jordan Hall - Questionable
North Carolina's offensive line has held up without its veteran left tackle, who has missed the last three games. Hall remains questionable, but at this time last week, he was doubtful. So, it's a step in the right direction for his availability this week.
Peyton Waters - Questionable
Heading into last week's game, the Tar Heels' secondary was ravaged by injuries. It only got worse when Waters exited early in the first quarter of Week 6. Waters has a chance to play, but if not, Coleman Bryson will have an expanded role.
Overall Injury Report
We only covered the notable players, but in total, North Carolina has 14 players either listed as out or questionable for Week 8. While I expect this list to diminish as we draw closer to Saturday, the Tar Heels could theoretically be without seven starters.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.