UNC vs. Syracuse, TV, Radio, Announcers, Preview
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It's safe to say the North Carolina Tar Heels are among the most improved college football programs this season, following a 4-8 campaign in 2025.
North Carolina already has four wins this season and has a legitimate chance of improving to 5-2 as they host the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. A victory wouldn't only maintain the Tar Heels' momentum, but also position them one win closer to clinching bowl eligibility. With that in mind, here's how you can watch North Carolina's upcoming contest against Syracuse.
TV Details
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ACC Network
Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play); Max Browne (analyst); Madison Fitzpatrick (sideline reporter)
Radio Info - Tar Heels Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between North Carolina and Syracuse
These two programs have only faced each other eight times in their history, with the last meeting on Oct. 31, 2025. The Tar Heels won that game 27-10. Overall, North Carolina leads the series 5-3 and has won the last three meetings.
This year's matchup obviously has several interchanging variables, with both teams having different starting quarterbacks from a year ago.
Storylines for Saturday's Game
Both teams enter this game with a surplus of injuries. While North Carolina has 14 players listed out or questionable on the initial report, Syracuse has three quarterbacks on the injury report. The Orange have already had four quarterbacks suit up due to injuries this season, and signal callers Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Week 1 starter Steve Angeli is listed as questionable. If all three players miss, Danny Lauter would likely start for Syracuse.
As for the Tar Heels, they could be without seven starters on Saturday. Several of these players should be available, but you can't guarantee anything. North Carolina's secondary is a major question mark, with several defensive backs battling injuries. Offensively, Jordan Hall, Benjamin Hall, and Jordan Shipp are all questionable.
Besides injuries, the main storyline about the Tar Heels is how significant this game is. As mentioned, a victory would mark North Carolina’s fifth win of the season. Additionally, this is an opportunity the Tar Heels can't afford to mishandle. This should be a manageable matchup for Bill Belichick's team, especially with Syracuse's question marks at quarterback. Losing this game before a home game against Miami would be a disaster. The Tar Heels could easily be 4-4 with a loss.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.