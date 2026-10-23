UNC vs. Syracuse, TV, Radio, Announcers, Preview

It's safe to say the North Carolina Tar Heels are among the most improved college football programs this season, following a 4-8 campaign in 2025.

North Carolina already has four wins this season and has a legitimate chance of improving to 5-2 as they host the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. A victory wouldn't only maintain the Tar Heels' momentum , but also position them one win closer to clinching bowl eligibility. With that in mind, here's how you can watch North Carolina's upcoming contest against Syracuse.

TV Details

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play); Max Browne (analyst); Madison Fitzpatrick (sideline reporter)

Radio Info - Tar Heels Network

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between North Carolina and Syracuse

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two programs have only faced each other eight times in their history, with the last meeting on Oct. 31, 2025. The Tar Heels won that game 27-10. Overall, North Carolina leads the series 5-3 and has won the last three meetings.

This year's matchup obviously has several interchanging variables, with both teams having different starting quarterbacks from a year ago.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams enter this game with a surplus of injuries. While North Carolina has 14 players listed out or questionable on the initial report, Syracuse has three quarterbacks on the injury report. The Orange have already had four quarterbacks suit up due to injuries this season, and signal callers Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Week 1 starter Steve Angeli is listed as questionable. If all three players miss, Danny Lauter would likely start for Syracuse.

As for the Tar Heels, they could be without seven starters on Saturday. Several of these players should be available, but you can't guarantee anything. North Carolina's secondary is a major question mark, with several defensive backs battling injuries. Offensively, Jordan Hall, Benjamin Hall, and Jordan Shipp are all questionable.

Besides injuries, the main storyline about the Tar Heels is how significant this game is. As mentioned, a victory would mark North Carolina’s fifth win of the season. Additionally, this is an opportunity the Tar Heels can't afford to mishandle. This should be a manageable matchup for Bill Belichick's team, especially with Syracuse's question marks at quarterback. Losing this game before a home game against Miami would be a disaster. The Tar Heels could easily be 4-4 with a loss.