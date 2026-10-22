3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UNC's Week 8 Matchup

We're halfway through the season, and the North Carolina Tar Heels are 4-2 following a win over the Duke Blue Devils last week.

In Week 8, the Tar Heels host the Syracuse Orange, who have lost four of their last five games. North Carolina is in a prime spot to inch one win closer to bowl eligibility. That said, this team still has to perform at a high level and earn the result. Here are three storylines I'm keeping tabs on as this contest progresses.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Progression

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know I've been a broken record talking about Edwards Jr.'s performances every week; the Wisconsin transfer was brought in to elevate the offense. While it's been underwhelming for the majority of the season so far, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback may have played the best game of his Tar Heel career this past Saturday.

This game mirrored what North Carolina has gone through. The Tar Heels' offense clicked on all cylinders, manufacturing a 17-point lead early in the second quarter. However, North Carolina failed to score again until late in the fourth quarter. You may be asking, "How was this Edwards Jr.'s best performance of the season?"

First, the sixth-year quarterback played with full confidence in the first half, stepping up in the pocket, navigating through his reads cleanly, and using his feet to extend plays. Secondly, when the Tar Heels were in the midst of a colossal collapse, Edwards Jr. steadied the ship and made the throws when it counted on the game-winning drive. Obviously, there are still things he needs to improve, but that drive at the end of the game could be a turning point for his confidence.

North Carolina's Backfield Situation

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benjamin Hall exited last week's game with an injury on the opening drive. His status against Syracuse is still unknown. If he misses, Jaylen McGill and Demon June will lead the backfield in touches. Hall was listed as questionable on the initial injury report.

However, how that workload is divided is worth monitoring. Based on how last week unfolded, I’d say McGill receives the early-down work, while June operates as the third-down and goal-line running back.

How Healthy Will Tar Heels Be Entering This Game?

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has dealt with a slew of injuries over the last two weeks, especially in the secondary. That list continues to grow with the aforementioned Hall injury.

When evaluating this week's contest, the Tar Heels should be able to overcome these injuries with ease, but this is a development worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.