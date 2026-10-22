Why Belichick, UNC Can't Overlook Tough Syracuse Squad

Similar to its on-field performances, the North Carolina Tar Heels' win-loss record has ebbed and flowed.

After winning the first two games of the season, the Tar Heels lost back-to-back games, and then prevailed in the last two. It's been a stretch of two-game streaks in either direction. North Carolina is looking to end that trend by winning its third straight game on Saturday against the Syracuse Orange. While it looks like an easy matchup on paper, as Syracuse is 2-4, head coach Bill Belichick isn't overlooking the Orange. Here's what he said about the Tar Heels' opponent.

Syracuse Is Better Than Record Indicates

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Calvin Russell III (5) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They’re only a couple plays away from having six wins, honestly,” Belichick said. "I don’t think their record is indicative of the talent that they have, or the way that they’re coached, or the way they play."

"I don’t think I’ve ever coached against a team that’s had four quarterbacks that are all legitimate players. They’ve all played well. These guys can move the ball.”

Three of Syracuse's four losses have been by eight points or less. Considering Syracuse has cycled through four quarterbacks due to injury , it's impressive how well the offense has played in large stretches. On the other hand, the saying is that if you have two, or in this case, four quarterbacks, you have none. North Carolina should take advantage of Syracuse's quarterback carousel. The 74-year-old head coach said the right things, but he knows this situation is an advantageous one for his team.

Syracuse's Offensive Line Is Opposing

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The biggest offensive line we’ve seen, probably got to be one of the biggest in college football,” Belichick said. “I don’t know if you can get on that line if you’re under 350, but these guys are big.”

This offensive line is one of the most intimidating units in the country. However, the Tar Heels' defensive line is littered with difference-making pass rushers, with Melkart Abou Jaoude, Xavier Lewis, and Jaylen Harvey headlining the group. Nevertheless, North Carolina will have its hands full against a stout offensive line. Stopping the run will be a focal point.

Why UNC Can't Afford To Slip Up

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Syracuse has made valiant efforts, there's a reason it has only two wins so far this season. This is a game the Tar Heels should win, and considering the Miami Hurricanes are waiting around the corner in Week 9, leaving Saturday with a 5-2 record is paramount.

These are the types of matchups North Carolina needs to take advantage of, as the latter half of the schedule features several formidable opponents.