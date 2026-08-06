UNC's Bobby Petrino Highlights Importance of Offensive Line Depth

This offseason has been all about adding established veterans who can contribute right away for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hiring Bill Belichick as the head coach last offseason was already a polarizing decision by the Tar Heels' brass, and then the team went 4-8. The roster needed major improvements heading into this season, including the offensive line, which was horrifically ineffective last season. While speaking with the media last week , offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino addressed the offensive line and what that unit will mean for the team moving forward.

Petrino's Thoughts

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You’d like to say, ‘Let’s just have five guys play every snap and go.' That’d be ideal," Petrino said. "No injuries. Everybody stays healthy. Obviously, that doesn’t happen very often. So we’re working hard to figure out who the two-deep guys are.”

“We’ve got to get our offensive line cranked up and find out who the five guys are, just like who the starter at quarterback is,” Petrino continued. “Get them to work together and communicate together, and then go out there and be able to physically run the football and protect the quarterback. I like what I see, but we have a ways to go.”

Main Takeaways and Reactions

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As alluded to earlier, North Carolina's front office emphasized the importance of bolstering the trenches along both sides of the line of scrimmage, especially on the offensive line. The Tar Heels added several reinforcements to the front line, with Andrew Threatt and Shaq McRoy as the two most notable acquisitions.

While it is important to have a starting offensive line that you feel confident can hold up in pass protection and open up lanes in the run game, it may be even more crucial to have depth. Petrino smartly acknowledged that during his presser last week.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of sports, especially in football, and offensive linemen are exposed to being upended by falling bodies crashing together. The Tar Heels possess several offensive linemen who can step in if an injury occurs. That is also why healthy competition in training camp to determine the starting five players is important.

I have said this ad nauseam over the last several months, but with a new starting quarterback in 2026 , North Carolina's pass protection can't falter. Not to mention, Petrino has made it clear that he wants the offense centered around the run game, which will unlock everything else. The offensive line is the most important component in that feature of the offense. Overall, North Carolina smartly invested in the offensive line, and it should be apparent this upcoming season.