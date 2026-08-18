How UNC Naming Billy Edwards Jr. Starter Impacts Regular Season

After weeks of speculation and projections, the North Carolina Tar Heels have finally named their Week 1 starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Billy Edwards Jr. had emerged from the woodwork as the winner of the quarterback competition.

What This Means

Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during the second quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a good deal of uncertainty about the position and who might be in the lead as the Tar Heels approached the regular season. So, cementing their answer now is a positive.

This is a surprising development, as Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill appeared to have the inside track for the starting job after outperforming Edwards Jr. over the last several days. Nevertheless, head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino seem more comfortable with the sixth-year quarterback.

Additionally, it's easier to move from Edwards Jr. if he struggles than to move from O'Neill or Travis Burgess. With that said, the Tar Heels' coaching staff must feel relatively comfortable with Edwards Jr. leading the offense to at least begin the season.

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Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the wrong decision by North Carolina's coaching staff. The Wisconsin transfer is just not inspiring as a starting quarterback. There's a reason Edwards Jr. has been with four programs in six years. Yes, injuries were part of the equation, but it's not like the veteran quarterback has ever been above average before he arrived at North Carolina.

Edwards Jr.'s best season came in 2024 at Maryland when he completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. That's also the only season he threw more than 46 passes, due to his lack of durability throughout his career.

I know there are major question marks with O'Neill regarding his lack of experience and production at Texas A&M, but he has a lively arm and adds another element to the offense with his mobility. The Tar Heels, especially Belichick, need to take some risks if he wants to retain his job heading into 2027. Edwards Jr. doesn't move the needle, and there's a real chance he flames out quickly as the starter.

Although Edwards Jr. won the starting job, I don't expect his leash to be particularly long. If he struggles out of the gate and the offense sputters out in the first few games of the season, Belichick and this staff could swiftly pivot to O'Neill. Additionally, that's highly plausible. Throughout the offseason, I have made it abundantly clear that North Carolina needs juice at quarterback, and Edwards Jr. doesn't provide that.