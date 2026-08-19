Biggest Winners and Losers from UNC Training Camp Week 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels are inching closer to the season opener against TCU on August 29.

Training camp has been at the forefront of the news in Chapel Hill with the football program, as over the last two weeks, the coaching staff and players have been working to build a culture to win meaningful games in 2026. With that in mind, here are the biggest winners and losers from the second week of fall camp.

Winner: Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent days, it didn't appear that the quarterback competition would conclude this way, but it was announced yesterday that the sixth-year veteran will be North Carolina's Week 1 starter . Obviously, this is great news for Edwards Jr., who transferred to the Tar Heels because of the opportunity to start right away.

Throughout the offseason, that was the consensus, but over the last two weeks, Miles O'Neill - who we will cover in a minute - seemed to leapfrog Edwards Jr. in the quarterback competition. The Texas A&M transfer was taking the first reps in drills. Nevertheless, the Wisconsin transfer ultimately won the starting job and will take the field in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29 against TCU.

It remains to be seen how Edwards Jr. fares in the early portion of the season, but for the time being, he has to be viewed as a winner after the second week of training camp.

Loser: Miles O'Neill

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) runs with the ball in the second half of a game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Essentially, this turned into a quarterback topic, but there must be even more disappointment for the Texas A&M transfer, as he made a legitimate case to be the Week 1 starter. O'Neill had impressed his coaches and teammates throughout camp, and it really looked like he had the inside track to winning the job.

So, I'm not just saying that O'Neill is a "loser" because he lost the battle, but considering that he had the QB1 role within his grasp adds even more pain to the final decision. That said, this doesn't mean O'Neill's chances of starting games for the Tar Heels are over. Edwards Jr. now needs to validate the coaches’ choice and produce on the field.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to throw the ball during the fourth quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, until something changes, O'Neill is one of the biggest losers from the second week of North Carolina's fall camp. Again, a lot can change in a month, and the redshirt sophomore will likely have the first crack if Edwards Jr. is benched, as he will likely be the backup quarterback to open the season.