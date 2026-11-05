How To Watch UNC Basketball's Second Game Against Wofford

Even if you didn't watch the North Carolina Tar Heels' season opener on Monday night, you could infer from the margin of victory that Michael Malone's team didn't play an inspiring game.

On Friday night, the Tar Heels will look to rectify some of their miscues and struggles against Wofford. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's upcoming game.

How To Watch, Listen to UNC Basketball vs. Wofford

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) drives the ball around Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jaeden Roberts (2) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Nov. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ACC Network

Listen: 97.9 The Hill

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Based on what transpired on Monday night, the coaching adjustments will be the main thing to watch in this contest. It goes without saying that the Tar Heels left much to be desired in the season opener, as they were underwhelming on both ends of the floor. Obviously, the shooting efficiency and rebounding departments are the primary concerns heading into this matchup; those areas will be magnified.

To combat those issues, could we see a potential lineup or rotation change? I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities due to the glaring weaknesses we saw in the season opener. Also, this is the time to experiment a bit. Sayon Keita is an elite overseas prospect, but his inexperience and raw ability was glaring, as he was ineffective against Western Carolina. If the former FC Barcelona center fails to make an impact on the glass, it may be time to consider a change.

Malone might as well maximize the offense by either inserting Maximo Adams into the starting lineup or, at the very least, increasing his minutes. North Carolina's size would suffer with Jarin Stevenson at center. That said, Adams is a more-than-capable rebounder, and he adds another element to the offense.

On the other hand, Keita's development was expected to be a work in progress, so Tar Heel fans need to stay patient. When the seven-foot center is on the floor, North Carolina needs to feed him in the post. Through the three exhibition games and the season opener, it has been glaringly apparent that the offense hinges on the backcourt's ability to generate everything.

The Tar Heels attempted 30 threes on Monday night and only made nine. That's the problem with not possessing a prototypical offensive center. This should be an easy win for North Carolina, but we said the same thing heading into Monday night. The Tar Heels let Western Carolina stick around due to offensive lulls. Overall, North Carolina needs to show signs of improvement against Wofford, or fans will hit the panic button.