As the Tar Heels attempt to bounce back from their home loss against Georgia, they’ll get another opportunity at home against a Marshall team that may make for a competitive game.

Marshall is coming off a win over ETSU and sits at 2-3, though they have played closely with each team on the schedule so far. Two of their three losses came to Toledo and Youngstown State, but they also kept it interesting against an Ohio State team that has tournament aspirations.

From a pure talent standpoint, UNC should be able to handle the Thundering Herd no problem. However, we’ve seen this team play down to the competition this season, yet we hope the trend won’t continue against Marshall . As the Tar Heels prepare to get back on the winning track, here are the three keys to securing a victory at home.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Curtis Givens III (2) fights for a loose ball with Marshall Thundering Herd guard Noah Otshudi (5) during the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Contain Noah Otshudi (or Not)

Marshall has a 20+ points-per-game scorer on their hands, and whether Carolina can contain him could be the difference-maker.

Graduate guard Noah Otshudi is averaging 20.6 points per game so far this season, while shooting 51.9% from the field and 41.7% from three. He's been the highest scorer in two of the Thundering Herd's first five games, as well as an impressive 27-point performance against Ohio State.

Carolina may be able to win in one of two ways: by shutting down Oshundi and not allowing a takeover, or by limiting everyone else on the court's production while letting Oshundi shoot at a high volume, forcing him to attempt to win alone.

Play at a High Tempo

So far this season, the best game that the Tar Heels have played was against Wofford. As you would imagine, the highest-paced game that Carolina has played was also against Wofford.

UNC's best game this season they played the fastest in.

I'd love to see them get back to a fast-paced offense against Marshall and Monmouth pic.twitter.com/JafQyKohxP — Kade Nix (@bykadenix) November 18, 2026

This team is built to play at a higher pace, and players like Terrence Brown can benefit greatly from an increase in tempo. Pushing the ball up the floor and getting hot in transition could be key in this game, as the Tar Heels will look to get on a run early and never look back.

Get Terrence Brown Hot

Speaking of Terrence Brown, the team’s leading scorer will need to continue to be a factor on the scoreboard against the Thundering Herd.

So far this season, during streaks where Terrence Brown has been hot, the Heels have looked like a very competitive team. If Michael Malone and North Carolina are able to boost Brown's confidence early in the game, it could ignite a takeover that would be too much for Marshall's defense to overcome.