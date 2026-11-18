North Carolina has an important opportunity ahead of them as they look towards their next two matchups, both at home.

Following the disappointing loss to Georgia and the news that starting point guard Neo Avdalas would be sidelined for some time, the Tar Heels have plenty of questions to answer as they continue on through their non-conference schedule. Michael Malone will now have to adjust his rotation, work with a new combination in the backcourt, and get his team back on track before tougher competition ramps up.

Fortunately for the Tar Heels, Marshall and Monmouth, both within a four-day stretch, can provide exactly what this team needs.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) brings the ball down court against Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) during the during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While neither team can boost the Tar Heels' resume, nor do they carry the same pressure that the competition against Georgia did, these two matchups could be very valuable for a North Carolina team that is still trying to find its legs.

Opportunity to Establish Rotation

The biggest storyline heading into this game is how Michael Malone deals with the new rotation created due to Avdalas’s absence. Someone will have to take over primary ball-handling responsibilities, and it seems like Terrence Brown and Isaiah Denis are in line as prime candidates to take over that responsibility.

With the new starting lineup, there will be multiple Tar Heels who can benefit from expanded opportunities, though they will have to rise to the occasion in their newfound playing time. These next two games could give Malone time to experiment with different rotations in order to determine which players complement one another the best.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding the right combination of players could make a significant difference for the Tar Heels this season, as they still have yet to nail down a permanent starting five.

Build Confidence Before Tougher Stretch

Another important factor that can be increased from these next two matchups is confidence.

The Georgia loss exposed several concerns, particularly with North Carolina's offensive execution and rebounding presence, along with the ability to close out games.

The Tar Heels cannot afford to let one stretch of poor basketball affect other games on the schedule. Marshall and Monmouth both present great opportunities for North Carolina to get back in the win column, find some offensive rhythm, and develop good habits before taking on more premier opponents. Malone will likely want to see this team play with consistency, toughness, and overall improved effort that seemed to be lacking at times throughout the Georgia game.