3 Most Daunting Games on UNC Football's 2026 Schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels need to bounce back from a disastrous 2025 season. That process begins with the offseason program, which head coach Bill Belichick emphasized last month.

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick said.

"What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth. And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In addition to compiling a 4-8 record, North Carolina finished 13th in the ACC last season. The conference projects to be much improved in 2026, providing the Tar Heels with an even more difficult path. With that in mind, here are North Carolina's three most daunting games next season.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina will host Notre Dame in Chapel Hill on Oct. 2. Although the Fighting Irish lost running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to the NFL, they still have Marcus Freeman as head coach and CJ Carr as quarterback. Freeman's presence alone is a mismatch against Belichick, who looked completely inept last season.

Notre Dame has been heavily scrutinized for not joining one of the Power Four conferences, despite being a college football powerhouse. Nevertheless, the Fighting Irish are one of the best teams in the country and have positional advantages across the board over North Carolina.

2. Miami Hurricanes

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If you want to take a glass-half-full approach, the Tar Heels will be at home against the Hurricanes on Oct. 30. On the other hand, it will not matter where this game is played. Miami reached the National Championship game last season, and although it suffered major departures on both sides of the ball , head coach Mario Cristobal also orchestrated marquee acquisitions at multiple positions.

The Hurricanes will replace Carson Beck with former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, and brought in his top target from Duke, Cooper Barkate, who will be joining Malachi Toney in the wide receiver corps. It's safe to say that Miami will overpower North Carolina on both sides of the ball.

3. Virginia Cavaliers

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Virginia was one of the surprise stories in college football last season, challenging for the ACC regular-season title. Throughout 2025, the Cavaliers established themselves as one of the most complete teams in college football.

The roster will look vastly different in 2026, but I would argue that head coach Tony Elliott upgraded at quarterback, replacing Chandler Morris with Missouri transfer Beau Pribula. Virginia should carry over some momentum from last season with a strong transfer portal class, and North Carolina's weaknesses at head coach and quarterback could be thoroughly exposed.