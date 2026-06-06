North Carolina Lands Intriguing 3-Star Offensive Lineman

The North Carolina Tar Heels continued to bolster their offensive line, landing 3-star prospect Shavezz Dixon, who announced his decision on Friday.

Following his visit to Chapel Hill in April, Dixon hinted that the Tar Heels' coaching staff and front office were impressive.

Dixon's Thoughts

“This experience definitely pushed [UNC] up to the top,” Dixon said. “I definitely say that they’re one of the top three schools, if not [No.] 1, that I’m definitely looking at towards my decision. [North Carolina] treated me like I was a priority.”

Dixon's Commitment Reflects Bill Belichick's Goals in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick continued.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth. And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

Significance of Dixon Signing

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

In addition to reflecting the 74-year-old head coach's aspirations this upcoming season, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman is a monumental acquisition for the Tar Heels. This offseason, North Carolina has addressed the trenches on both sides of the ball, and with a true freshman - Travis Burgess - entering Week 1 as the starting quarterback , having a formidable offensive line is paramount.

Even if Burgess does not establish himself as the top quarterback option heading into the 2026 season, having a strong offensive line is monumental to that unit's success. Belichick has won six Super Bowls as an NFL head coach, and if you look at those teams, they all were effective on the line of scrimmage.

Dixon projects to be a developmental depth piece in 2026, but you never know when injuries will occur. It's never bad to have too many offensive linemen. The Tar Heels are set up to have a well-balanced offense this upcoming season.