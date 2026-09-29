3 Notre Dame Players UNC Football Must Monitor This Weekend

It is always exciting when a top-ranked team travels to a program where they don't often face those matchups. The North Carolina Tar Heels will face their highest-ranked opponent in the Bill Belichick era when they host No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, one of the few teams that could hoist the National Championship trophy in January.

Coach Belichick is a defensive mastermind, and his defense can create problems for Notre Dame's offense, while offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has experience facing a behemoth like that from his days coaching in the SEC. The Tar Heels will need to bring everything they have to this matchup while staying aware of these three players they will face on Saturday.

CJ Carr, Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr celebrates as he runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carr is considered one of the better quarterback prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft, assuming he declares as a redshirt sophomore. With Jeremiyah Love off to the NFL, he is now the engine and conductor of the Fighting Irish's offense, throwing for 963 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception with a completion percentage well over 70 percent.

This won't be easy, especially given Carr's accuracy, arm talent, and vision. He has flashed poise in the pocket, but there are moments when decision-making has been an issue in the past. The Tar Heels will need to generate consistent pressure and force Carr into turnover-worthy plays.

Leonard Moore, Cornerback

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, center, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) during a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the best cornerback in the nation and a clear top-five prospect for the 2027 draft. Moore isn't receiving the same number of targets as he was last year, but that is because most teams wouldn't dare to throw in his direction. Without question, he is the most complete cornerback we have seen at this level since Patrick Surtain II.

Moore will likely travel with North Carolina's No. 1 wideout, Jordan Shipp. Look for this to be an intriguing matchup this weekend, while opening the door for other pass-catchers to make an impact.

Bryce Young, Edge Rusher

Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young (95) and safety Joey O'Brien (20) celebrate after an O'Brien sack during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No, the Carolina Panthers quarterback didn't add seven to eight inches and over 50 pounds overnight, but this unrelated Bryce Young is emerging as one of Notre Dame's best defenders and one who may just have one of the highest ceilings on the entire roster. Young is an explosive, disruptive, and stout edge defender who could give Jordan Hall and Shaq McRoy issues on Saturday.

Notre Dame's defense is stout across the board with pro talent at all three levels. A junior, Young may be a top prospect for the 2028 NFL Draft as he is slowly emerging into the limelight. If there is a player to fight with the tight end, it is Young, who could wreck Carolina's day at Kenan Stadium.