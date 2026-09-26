How UNC Football Can Remain Competitive After Bye Week

Having an early bye week can be a calming presence ahead of tough stretches of the regular season. That looks to be the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who will have their second bye week in three weeks.

Knowing the players and coaches, they will want to get back out onto the field as soon as possible, but as the bye week takes effect, the looming tough stretch of games for the Tar Heels is hard to ignore, with a home game against No. 3 Notre Dame right off the bat, followed by road games at Pittsburgh and Duke, and two more home games against Syracuse and No. 6 Miami.

Remaining Competitive Is Key for UNC Football

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we have seen over the last three games, the Tar Heels under second-year head coach Bill Belichick have improved a lot, but they still have much work to do before they become legitimate conference contenders. Credit should go to Belichick for handling the off-field noise and keeping his players focused in a 2-1 start to the campaign. Now, the key is to remain competitive with the tough slate following the bye week.

North Carolina’s defense is a big reason why the team remains a tough out, as it was for Clemson for much of that dual. Defensive tackle Xavier Lewis has become a terrific story and currently leads the country in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (6), while Melkart Abou Jaoude, the Tar Heels' leading pass rusher last season, has been out for two of the team’s three games. Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey has also flashed immense potential off the edge.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates after recovering a fumbled ball late in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is just the defensive front, as Derek McDonald has helped stabilize the linebacker room, and defensive back Greg Smith has become the Tar Heels' ballhawk defensive back with multiple takeaways to start the year.

Offensive Issues Could Limit What Tar Heels Can Do

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) sacks University of North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the big question comes on offense. The quarterback situation is now less than ideal after promising play in the first two weeks from current starter Billy Edwards Jr., while the offensive line had a rough showing against Clemson’s quality pass rush.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has established an effective run game with lead rusher Benjamin Hall, while the talented pass-catchers of tight end Jelani Thurman and wide receiver Jordan Shipp have flashed.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) with the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back to the offensive issues, Petrino and Belichick must find a solution for both. If the two can’t function together, there is little chance the Tar Heels can compete deep into the game against the likes of Notre Dame, Duke, and Miami. That’s why I believe we could see new faces up front and at quarterback (hello, Miles O’Neill).

How UNC Football Keeps Up With College Football’s Best

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These three things can help make this Tar Heels team competitive against the top-ranked teams and the ACC’s best: establishing the run, playing great defense, and having manageable quarterback play. This is possible, and it could lead to some close games in the next five weeks.

North Carolina's goal should be six wins, with a path to get there before rivalry week against NC State. If the quarterback and offensive line play improves, there is no reason why the Tar Heels could not pull off an upset against the best the ACC has to offer. Playing competitive football in a rebuilding year can get you further than expected, and that could be the case over the next five contests for Belichick & Co.