3 UNC Players Who Have Already Emerged As Stars

The start of the 2026-27 college football season has been eventful for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are 2-1 heading into their Week 4 bye.

That is somewhat disappointing considering the Tar Heels were in prime position to improve to 3-0 on Saturday in the conference opener against Clemson. Despite taking a 17-6 lead into halftime, North Carolina fell 28-20. While the result was obviously gut-wrenching , some performances further showcased players who have illustrated they're on a path to stardom. Here is a look at who those players are.

Xavier Lewis

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The six-foot, 260-pound defensive tackle has quickly emerged as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the ACC, totaling 17 total tackles (12 solo) and six sacks. Lewis has recorded two sacks in each of the first three games.

North Carolina's defense has been without Melkart Abou Jaoude for the last two weeks, but the pass rush hasn't suffered, and Lewis is a major reason why. When the Tar Heels' defensive line is at full strength, it's one of the best and most complete units in the conference. Lewis' emergence is a monumental factor in this sentiment.

Peyton Seelmann

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks away from North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seelmann compiled 120 tackles last season, ranking inside the top 10 nationally. The Richmond transfer linebacker recorded only two tackles in the Tar Heels' season opener against TCU, but over the last two weeks, he has accumulated 18 total tackles. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker also forced a fumble against East Tennessee State.

It's been a smooth transition from Richmond to Chapel Hill for the junior linebacker. Pairing him with Derek McDonald has proven to be one of the most formidable linebacker tandems in the ACC. If Seelmann continues to perform at this level, he'll quickly develop into an elite player for the Tar Heels.

Jelani Thurman

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) celebrates a first down against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the season, Jaxxon Warren was projected as the Tar Heels' starting tight end. However, he suffered an injury that will keep him out for most, if not all, of the 2026 season. North Carolina's tight end room was viewed as one of the deepest units on the roster, but injuries have marred that position group.

Luckily, Thurman has stepped up and established himself as a focal point in the passing attack. Through three games, the Ohio State transfer has 11 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. The junior tight end has been Billy Edwards Jr.'s safety blanket this season, producing off screens and on intermediate routes. If the quarterback play improves , Thurman could prove to be one of the best tight ends in the ACC.