Why Bill Belichick’s Comments Concerning for UNC's Billy Edwards Jr.

Exiting Week 3 on the losing end was a major gut punch for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who dictated terms against the Clemson Tigers.

Quite frankly, the Tar Heels had no excuses for the defeat. The Tigers started true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who was overwhelmed in the first half against North Carolina's suffocating defense. During that time, the Tar Heels jumped out to a 14-3 lead and led 17-6 at halftime. North Carolina lost this game because Billy Edwards Jr. was abysmal.

During his postgame press conference, head coach Bill Belichick was asked what challenges Clemson's defense presented to the Tar Heels. Here is what the 74-year-old head coach said.

Belichick's Thoughts

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick briefly shake hands after the game in Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. Clemson won 28-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think they pretty much did the same thing most of the game," Belichick said. "They gave us a lot of different pressures, which we expected, and mixed it up and went to some odd front. But it’s what they normally do.”

What These Comments Mean

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Billy Edwards Jr. truther, these comments can't sit well with you. If Belichick had said that Clemson made complex adjustments that caught the offense off guard, that’s one thing. However, he said the Tigers didn't change much, except for blitz packages that he and the coaching staff were prepared for.

Whether intentional or not, these comments indict Edwards Jr. North Carolina had no issues sifting through Clemson's defense in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on the opening two drives. If Clemson’s defensive coaching staff made no drastic changes, there's no reason the Wisconsin transfer should struggle so much that he finishes the game completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

It doesn't matter that this game was on the road or the ACC opener. Edwards Jr. is a six-year veteran who should be poised enough to at least play at a competent level. He was terrible on Saturday and the main reason the Tar Heels threw this game away. In the second half, Reynolds looked like the seasoned veteran, while Edwards Jr. looked like a freshman in his first start, crumbling under the pressure.

North Carolina's roster is actually much better than people give it credit for. However, if the quarterback play continues to hinder the offense, the rest of the team has little it can do, as shown on Saturday. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 28 points, but for the first three-and-a-half quarters, it did all it could, considering it was on the field constantly. If Edwards Jr.'s struggles continue into the next two games, Belichick needs to consider benching the veteran signal caller.