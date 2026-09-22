Why It Might Be Time To Panic About UNC Football

Saturday was a reality check for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who had been riding high after winning their first two games of the season.

Week 3 was a completely different test , as the Tar Heels opened up conference play on the road against the Clemson Tigers. Entering ACC competition undefeated was good and all, but it's also important to acknowledge that the level of opposition was subpar, to say the least. That said, here are a few reasons Chapel Hill might need to panic.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Limitations Becoming Obvious

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because North Carolina left its opening games with wins, the clear shortcomings at quarterback were shoved under the rug. Yes, the Wisconsin transfer is an upgrade over what the Tar Heels had at quarterback last season, but the offense's improvement also has more to do with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Edwards Jr. has shown glimpses of competence as a quarterback, but that typically occurs only on scripted plays during the opening drives . As the game progresses, you see Edwards Jr.'s weaknesses present themselves. On Saturday, the veteran signal caller led the Tar Heels on two consecutive touchdown-scoring drives in the first quarter. That success didn't last long, and Edwards Jr. finished the game completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

If these issues become a trend, the Tar Heels' season will slowly dwindle, and the coaching staff could make a change at quarterback sooner rather than later.

Melkart Abou Jaoude's Injury

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Abou Jaoude missed the game against East Tennessee State due to his hand injury, it felt like the coaching staff was being cautious about his long-term availability. However, his absence stretching into the conference opener was worrisome.

It wasn't a must-win game for the Tar Heels, but entering their Week 4 bye with a 3-0 record (1-0 in conference play) would have been extraordinary for this program. The bye week could also work in North Carolina's favor, giving Abou Jaoude an extra week to recover. This could be an overreaction, and Abou Jaoude may be back for the Tar Heels' next game, but if not, the star pass rusher's health comes into question.

Schedule Starts Ramping Up

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is why winning as many games as possible early in the season is crucial. With all due respect to Clemson, that was an attainable result for the Tar Heels. Quite frankly, North Carolina had no business losing that game, given how the defense performed.

In the coming weeks, this blown opportunity may really come back to haunt the Tar Heels. In two of the next five weeks, including its first game off the bye, North Carolina faces Notre Dame and Miami. The Tar Heels' hopes for postseason play were stronger than ever entering this past weekend, but that aspiration could quickly dwindle in the next month or so.