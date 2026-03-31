3 Signs Pointing to UNC Hiring This Head Coach

It's been well-documented that the North Carolina Tar Heels moved on from former head coach Hubert Davis last week after five seasons.

Obviously, that opens one of the most sought-after coaching jobs in the country. Several names have been suggested as legitimate options for North Carolina. However, Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd has emerged as the most plausible candidate, according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman , and several signs point to this report coming to fruition.

Goodman's Report

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts the net after defeating Tennessee Volunteers in an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"My sources have told me it's unlikely Dusty May takes it," Goodman explained. "I'm not going to say there's no chance, but as I've said before, Dustin May is very happy at Michigan. To me, it falls to Tommy Lloyd being the guy at the top of the list. Arizona doesn't have the money like people think. The other part is, how happy is [Lloyd] with the administration and does he want to travel across the country."

First Sign: Lloyd's Comments

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd walks off the court after an Elite Eight game against the Purdue Boilermakers of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"You know, the sun may be shining on this team and me coaching it right now, but when it’s shining on you, you got to fight to protect it and build it," Lloyd said. "So that’s what I feel like my number one responsibility is, to fight to protect the program and fight to build it for those who came before me and for those that are going to follow after me, because you know what, Arizona is going to have another good coach after me. I promise you. The place is special."

The 51-year-old head coach said this during his postgame press conference following Arizona's win over Purdue in the Elite Eight . There were several red flags in this quote from an Arizona fan's perspective, but the most alarming one may be, "Arizona is going to have another good coach after me." That foreshadows Lloyd’s potential arrival at Chapel Hill in the coming weeks.

Second Sign: North Carolina Putting Off Venue Discussions

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot RJ on the court against the Louisville Cardinals in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The University of North Carolina is suspending ongoing discussions about the future of the Smith Center in order to focus on identifying and selecting a new head men’s basketball coach,” The university said in a statement. “Arena discussions will resume after the new coach has had time to acclimate to the program and focus on future needs.”

Throughout the season, the future of the Dean E. Smith Center has been a polarizing topic amongst former players, current players, coaches, and supporters of the university. North Carolina releasing that statement shows the urgency and that details are being worked through behind closed doors.

Third Sign: Timing

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

To make a cross-sport comparison, the Las Vegas Raiders exited last season needing a new head coach. While coaches were being hired left and right, the Raiders remained status quo and were among the last teams to address their head coach vacancy.

It had been rumored that Las Vegas had identified former Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the ideal candidate. However, the Seahawks were preparing for Super Bowl LX, which delayed the hiring process.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd shakes hands with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter before an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina is in a similar situation, as Lloyd prepares for a Final Four matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. With the transfer portal opening on April 7, it would be prescriptive for the Tar Heels to orchestrate a hire as soon as possible. With that in mind, North Carolina would have already hired someone due to that factor, but it is waiting for Arizona's season to conclude.