3 Storylines I’m Watching Most in UNC’s Week 3 Matchup

This weekend's matchup against the Clemson Tigers is monumental for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who could improve to a 3-0 record with a win.

Entering the season, you could have argued that the Tar Heels could compete in this contest, but now they should be viewed as the favorites . That's especially true when considering a development we will discuss shortly. With that in mind, here are three storylines I'm keeping tabs on the most heading into this pivotal game.

Clemson's Quarterback Situation

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes playing Georgia Southern University during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been a tumultuous start to the season for the Tigers, who suffered a blowout loss to LSU before defeating Georgia Southern in an underwhelming performance. On top of that, quarterback Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury this past weekend, and on Tuesday, reports surfaced that he will likely miss Saturday's contest against North Carolina.

True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds will make his first career start. The Tar Heels' defense has an opportunity to take over on Saturday against an inexperienced signal caller. North Carolina's pass rush has been elite through two games and has a chance to extend that dominance in Week 3. Reynolds' ability to navigate and operate against Bill Belichick's defense will determine this game.

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Performance

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin transfer has been solid through the first two games of the season, completing 64.6 percent for 476 yards and two touchdowns. Edwards Jr. has been asked to manage the game, and that may be his assignment again this weekend, but at some point, the six-year veteran will be required to take the next step and elevate the offense.

Even if Edwards Jr. doesn't need to be all-worldly, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback needs to start connecting on deep passes for North Carolina to have the best chance of winning this game. We need to see what Edwards Jr. looks like against formidable competition.

Melkart Abou Jaoude's Status

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Joseph Filardi (13) loses a fumble on a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This relates more to the lead-up to the game, but the veteran pass rusher missed last week's game against East Tennessee State due to a hand injury. The coaching staff may have made the decision as a precaution, but it raises questions about Abou Jaoude's availability for Saturday.

If Abou Jaoude is good to go, even in a limited capacity, North Carolina's chances of opening ACC play with a win increase exponentially. This will certainly be a development worth keeping tabs on as we get closer to Saturday's kickoff.