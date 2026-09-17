Key Challenges UNC Must Overcome in Week 2 Against Clemson

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal game this weekend as they open up conference play against the Clemson Tigers.

While speaking with the media earlier this week, head coach Bill Belichick previewed the matchup and discussed the challenges the Tigers will present. Here is what the 74-year-old head coach said about Clemson's strengths .

Belichick's Thoughts

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the offense is going to be the offense," Belichick said. "But again, I’m sure that whoever they feel most confident with, I guess Tait [Reynolds] in this case, that’s who we’re going to have to be ready for. I’d say their skills are within a range of similarity."

“Every game is different, so we’ll see how we do this week against Clemson. They’re very good defensively. They have some different looks,” Belichick said. “The East Tennessee game is not going to carry over to the Clemson game, any more than the TCU game carried over into the East Tennessee game. It’s different players, it’s a different scheme, and the game plan will be a little bit different.”

How Clemson Can Create Issues for UNC

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are entering this contest with a question mark at quarterback; head coach Dabo Swinney was forced to make a lineup change after Christopher Vizzina suffered an elbow injury. Freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds will likely make his first career start on Saturday. This past weekend, Reynolds played the majority of snaps against Georgia Southern, completing 16-of-27 passes for 178 yards, while rushing for 38 yards on 14 carries.

Reynolds is a complete unknown, but his mobility could pose issues for North Carolina's pass rush . That doesn't mean Reynolds will be impossible to sack, but he can escape a few situations that extend drives and alter the game’s complexity.

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes playing Georgia Southern University during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, as Belichick mentioned during his Monday presser, Clemson can deploy a multitude of exotic looks that can confuse a quarterback. Billy Edwards Jr. will have his hands full reading the Tigers' defensive looks. That said, the Tar Heels can counter Clemson's aggressiveness and speed by establishing a consistent run game.

With Reynolds starting, North Carolina's offense needs to apply significant pressure and force the Tigers to lean on the passing attack. If that doesn't happen, Clemson can steal a win under less-than-ideal circumstances. Swinney's team is subpar compared to previous seasons, but the Tigers still have talent on both sides of the ball that can give the Tar Heels headaches.