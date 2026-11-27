The North Carolina Tar Heels will play their final regular-season game this weekend when they host their arch-nemesis, the NC State Wolfpack, as they look to end a five-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Last week, the Tar Heels were embarrassed on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers and are looking to rebound against a lame-duck NC State program that has many issues of its own. Having that in mind, let's look at the key matchups for Saturday's game at Kenan Stadium.

Nov 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90), Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10), and Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (0) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels Run Defense vs. Wolfpack Rushing Attack

The Tar Heels' run defense has been abysmal for the last month, and it is due to the lack of size and ample power at the point of attack across the board. North Carolina is allowing 151.2 rushing yards per game, ranking in the bottom half of the ACC, and they can't seem to find enough answers on defense to slow down the run game.

Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott is out for Saturday's game, which means former Tar Heel Davion Gause will see a fair share of touches again.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Travis Burgess (3) passes the ball in the fourth Quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tar Heels QB Travis Burgess OR Billy Edwards Jr. vs. Wolfpack Passing Defense

It feels like the obvious answer for the Tar Heels' starting quarterback job is Burgess, but it wouldn't surprise me if Edwards was named instead. NC State has to game plan for two quarterbacks, and the former is one of the most talented signal-callers playing across the country.

NC State is allowing 234.7 passing yards per game, one of the 50 worst units in this area in the FBS. This could spell a productive passing game for either quarterback, but the question remains whether star tight end Jelani Thurman will play this week after injuring his shoulder against Virginia. Burgess opens up the vertical passing game, and Edwards can attack the short and intermediate portions seamlessly.

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels Passing Defense vs. Wolfpack Quarterback CJ Bailey

Basically, UNC's defense has been putrid for several weeks, and it won't get any better whether Saturday is the final game of their season or sometime in December. This unit will need a lot of work in the offseason, as allowing 226.9 passing yards per game is unacceptable at any level. The Tar Heels will need their secondary to be at their best.

Bailey was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the sport around the halfway point, but his play has faltered in recent weeks, and it could pose an advantage for the Tar Heels' passing defense, which needs a good finish to the season. If they can force Bailey into mistakes, this could quickly become a win for UNC.