UNC Football Snap Count Analysis: Winners & Losers From Week 7
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Despite jumping out to a 17-0 lead, the North Carolina Tar Heels appeared to be losing the Victory Bell for a third straight season.
However, the Tar Heels orchestrated a game-winning drive after allowing 20 unanswered points and squandering the aforementioned lead. Several narratives and developments shaped this matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, including a slew of injuries for the Tar Heels to overcome. With that in mind, here are North Carolina's winners and losers by snap count. Important to note: the Tar Heels' offense played 67 snaps, while the defense played 75.
Winners
Kenton Dopson III
Before the game, the Tar Heels had 13 players on the injury report, including several players in the secondary. Among the notable absences were Kaleb Cost and Tre Miller. Entering this contest with a makeshift defensive backfield that featured multiple backups was less than ideal for head coach Bill Belichick.
On the other hand, it provided opportunities for players who otherwise wouldn't have seen the field. Dopson III capitalized on his expanded role, playing 65 snaps and recording seven total tackles and the game-clinching interception. With Miller out indefinitely and Cost possibly out for multiple weeks, the former Miami commit should continue to see a large percentage of snaps.
Jaylen McGill
Starting running back Benjamin Hall exited the game after four snaps due to an injury. That resulted in McGill and Demon June taking over the backfield assignments. Those two split the workload, with McGill earning 33 snaps and June playing 31.
Despite fumbling the ball late in the third quarter, Belichick and the coaching staff continued to rely on McGill, who scored the game-winning touchdown. If Hall misses time, McGill will see an uptick in usage.
Losers
Ade Willie
Tar Heels' back end of the defense was short-handed due to an avalanche of injuries. Despite that, Willie was on the field for only 17 snaps. The Michigan State transfer recorded two tackles in his limited role.
Willie was supposed to be an influential addition to the defense, but he's been anything but that since arriving in Chapel Hill. Not to mention, it's not a good sign he struggled to see the field with the number of injuries that unit was dealing with.
Donovan Hoilette Jr.
Hoilette Jr. competed with Jaylen Harvey for the starting defensive end spot opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude during training camp. The Penn State transfer won the job, and Hoilette Jr. has been a complete afterthought.
When Harvey missed the game against Pittsburgh, Hoilette Jr. took his place but was a non-factor with no tackles. On Saturday, the Richmond transfer played only nine snaps. Unless one of these edge rushers misses substantial time, Hoilette Jr. won't be much of an asset moving forward.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.