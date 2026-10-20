UNC Football Snap Count Analysis: Winners & Losers From Week 7

Despite jumping out to a 17-0 lead, the North Carolina Tar Heels appeared to be losing the Victory Bell for a third straight season.

However, the Tar Heels orchestrated a game-winning drive after allowing 20 unanswered points and squandering the aforementioned lead. Several narratives and developments shaped this matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, including a slew of injuries for the Tar Heels to overcome. With that in mind, here are North Carolina's winners and losers by snap count. Important to note: the Tar Heels' offense played 67 snaps, while the defense played 75.

Winners

Kenton Dopson III

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kenton Dopson III (21) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the game, the Tar Heels had 13 players on the injury report, including several players in the secondary. Among the notable absences were Kaleb Cost and Tre Miller. Entering this contest with a makeshift defensive backfield that featured multiple backups was less than ideal for head coach Bill Belichick.

On the other hand, it provided opportunities for players who otherwise wouldn't have seen the field. Dopson III capitalized on his expanded role, playing 65 snaps and recording seven total tackles and the game-clinching interception. With Miller out indefinitely and Cost possibly out for multiple weeks, the former Miami commit should continue to see a large percentage of snaps.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) scores a touchdown against Duke Blue Devils saftey Che Ojarikre (9) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting running back Benjamin Hall exited the game after four snaps due to an injury. That resulted in McGill and Demon June taking over the backfield assignments. Those two split the workload, with McGill earning 33 snaps and June playing 31.

Despite fumbling the ball late in the third quarter, Belichick and the coaching staff continued to rely on McGill, who scored the game-winning touchdown . If Hall misses time, McGill will see an uptick in usage.

Losers

Ade Willie

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tar Heels' back end of the defense was short-handed due to an avalanche of injuries. Despite that, Willie was on the field for only 17 snaps. The Michigan State transfer recorded two tackles in his limited role.

Willie was supposed to be an influential addition to the defense, but he's been anything but that since arriving in Chapel Hill. Not to mention, it's not a good sign he struggled to see the field with the number of injuries that unit was dealing with.

Donovan Hoilette Jr.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) looks for a pass against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoilette Jr. competed with Jaylen Harvey for the starting defensive end spot opposite Melkart Abou Jaoude during training camp. The Penn State transfer won the job, and Hoilette Jr. has been a complete afterthought.

When Harvey missed the game against Pittsburgh, Hoilette Jr. took his place but was a non-factor with no tackles. On Saturday, the Richmond transfer played only nine snaps. Unless one of these edge rushers misses substantial time, Hoilette Jr. won't be much of an asset moving forward.