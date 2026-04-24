UNC Faces Major Void After Veesaar Declares for Draft

After weeks of speculation surrounding whether or not Henri Veesaar would return to North Carolina for his senior season, he’s made his final decision.

Henri Veesaar will not return to North Carolina and will remain in the field for the NBA Draft, forgoing his senior season in Chapel Hill.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar Declares for 2026 NBA Draft

The 7-foot prospect from Estonia will enter the NBA Draft as a projected second-round pick with the hopes of sliding up into the first round. Luckily for Veesaar, the return of other elite centers to college basketball may indeed propel him up into the first round of selections.

Veesaar’s lone season at North Carolina was a memorable one. The star center averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season for the Tar Heels in one of the best frontcourts in college basketball. He’ll now turn pro along with his frontcourt partner in Caleb Wilson, who’s projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s season took a turn when Wilson was sidelined due to injury, as he was tasked with leading the Tar Heels for a major stretch towards the back end of the season.

Despite the unfortunate ending to the season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Veesaar posted impressive numbers down that stretch, including a career high of 28 points and 17 rebounds against Clemson in the ACC Tournament.

Major Push To Retain Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While North Carolina had made a strong push to keep Veesaar in Chapel Hill, he ultimately decided his lone year with Carolina was good enough to get him to where he needed to go. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Tar Heel fans, as there was a lot of promise for Veesaar to return and play under Michael Malone for a year.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Carolina had offered Veesaar a major NIL package to return, and now that money will be left on the table.

NEWS—Henri Veesaar is leaving UNC and intends to stay in the NBA Draft, source told @CBSSports. Avgd 17.0 pts, 8.7 rebs, shot ~42% from 3. Big domino on this NCAA draft declaration deadline day. Veesaar a potential 1st-rounder but will leave a big NIL💰 on the table as a result pic.twitter.com/5r7MnX7qou — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 24, 2026

Panic in Chapel Hill?

Now, the Tar Heels must pivot in a major way. With no current centers on the starting lineup, it’s vital that North Carolina targets a true center in the transfer portal to fill the major gap on the roster. Otherwise, this season could be trouble for the Tar Heels.

It will be interesting to see what North Carolina does from this position and how Michael Malone and his staff intend to spend the NIL money that was left on the table for Veesaar.