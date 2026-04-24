UNC Faces Major Void After Veesaar Declares for Draft
In this story:
After weeks of speculation surrounding whether or not Henri Veesaar would return to North Carolina for his senior season, he’s made his final decision.
Henri Veesaar will not return to North Carolina and will remain in the field for the NBA Draft, forgoing his senior season in Chapel Hill.
Henri Veesaar Declares for 2026 NBA Draft
The 7-foot prospect from Estonia will enter the NBA Draft as a projected second-round pick with the hopes of sliding up into the first round. Luckily for Veesaar, the return of other elite centers to college basketball may indeed propel him up into the first round of selections.
Veesaar’s lone season at North Carolina was a memorable one. The star center averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season for the Tar Heels in one of the best frontcourts in college basketball. He’ll now turn pro along with his frontcourt partner in Caleb Wilson, who’s projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Veesaar’s season took a turn when Wilson was sidelined due to injury, as he was tasked with leading the Tar Heels for a major stretch towards the back end of the season.
Despite the unfortunate ending to the season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Veesaar posted impressive numbers down that stretch, including a career high of 28 points and 17 rebounds against Clemson in the ACC Tournament.
Major Push To Retain Veesaar
While North Carolina had made a strong push to keep Veesaar in Chapel Hill, he ultimately decided his lone year with Carolina was good enough to get him to where he needed to go. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Tar Heel fans, as there was a lot of promise for Veesaar to return and play under Michael Malone for a year.
According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Carolina had offered Veesaar a major NIL package to return, and now that money will be left on the table.
Panic in Chapel Hill?
Now, the Tar Heels must pivot in a major way. With no current centers on the starting lineup, it’s vital that North Carolina targets a true center in the transfer portal to fill the major gap on the roster. Otherwise, this season could be trouble for the Tar Heels.
It will be interesting to see what North Carolina does from this position and how Michael Malone and his staff intend to spend the NIL money that was left on the table for Veesaar.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.