Belichick's Signature Win May Just Be Beginning For 2026 UNC

All eyes are squared in on the North Carolina Tar Heels after their first game of the season. This time, it is for the right reasons.

Coming into their Week 0 matchup against the fringe top-25 program TCU Horned Frogs, critics were loud about how Saturday could be the tipping point for head coach Bill Belichick's career in Chapel Hill. Sure, the story is nowhere close to complete, but the Tar Heels' 15-10 win put the pause button on any hot-seat rumors for the legendary NFL head coach.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with the Coach's Award after the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's Performance Was a Sight To See

It was genuinely impressive to watch what the Tar Heels did in Dublin, Ireland. When TCU went up 10-3 in the first quarter after a 48-yard run by Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne, last year's North Carolina team would've packed their bags and moved on to next week. Instead, they fought and looked better on both sides of the ball.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws a pass in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, granted, I'm not talking about awesome improvements that could lead to an ACC championship returning to campus in December. What I am talking about is improved consistency in the passing game thanks to the savviness of veteran quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and the skill players, tight end Jelani Thurman and wide receiver Jordan Shipp.

Defensively, Belichick was calling plays while his son, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, remains on medical leave. While the Tar Heels struggled early in the game to slow down TCU's outside-zone concepts, they adjusted in the second half, limiting explosive plays and silencing Jaden Craig and the pass game.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC football's defense made enough stops to lead to Belichick's first signature win so far. It is not a perfect operation, but I get this nagging feeling that there's something different in the water over in Chapel Hill this time around. I can't put my finger on it, but what I saw from the Tar Heels' passing game under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the emergence of the defense with rising star defensive tackle Xavier Lewis gave me some renewed confidence.

Tar Heels Have Competitive Team To Look Forward To

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) breaks the tackle of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (2) in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is that confidence where I will plant my overreaction flag to say the Tar Heels could go into Death Valley at Clemson and have a legitimate shot of winning this game in three weeks.

Sure, I may sound crazy for even talking like this. What I saw on Saturday was a team with a different mindset and approach; they may not have all the pieces figured out yet, nor is anything set in stone, but they look like a team that will remain competitive all year.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes shake hands after the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reaching bowl eligibility this fall isn't a pipe dream anymore: it could be a serious reality. Credit goes to Belichick, who has this program bolstering high morale and the confidence to march into the fall feeling that they could make any game theirs.