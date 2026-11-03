5 UNC Football Players Who Deserve Respect After Loss vs. Miami

It was a total team effort for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who came within three points of shocking the college football world on Saturday night in their tough loss to the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

While it might've been a team effort, the Tar Heels had several players who came up big throughout the game, leading to one of the most encouraging evenings of the Bill Belichick era. These performances were key to North Carolina giving the Hurricanes a run for their money and showcasing just how much they have improved throughout the season.

Here are five UNC players who deserve more respect after their loss to Miami.

Demon June, Running Back

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (0) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have three running backs who can all make plays out of the backfield, and sophomore Demon June has showcased an impressive three-down skill set that makes him a serious pass-catching threat. The powerful rusher and team leader in rushing touchdowns made his mark as a receiver, catching three passes for 40 yards with some of the biggest receptions throughout the game.

Trech Kekahuna, Wide Receiver

Catching three passes for 57 yards and the touchdown to get within three late in the fourth quarter, Kekahuna showcased his electric playmaking ability in space with his quickness, speed, and route-running ability that allowed him to get open against man coverage consistently. So far, he is the most productive transfer wideout for the Tar Heels and is arguably the most reliable open-field playmaker at the position this season.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback

I may be one of Edwards' biggest critics, but Saturday night was exceptional outside of the fumble that ultimately cost him the game. Against a top defense in Miami, the sixth-year senior went 28 of 34 for 341 yards and four touchdowns, exposing a potential flaw in the Hurricanes that could be exploited next week against Notre Dame and CJ Carr.

Edwards made great throws to the short and intermediate portions, despite lacking downfield attempts all night. He got the ball in his playmakers' hands and showcased the true definition of a game manager within offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kenton Dopson III (21) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenton Dopson III, Cornerback

Saturday night was the true freshman's best game of the season when it mattered most. With eight tackles and six solo stops, Dopson also added immense value in coverage, closing off his side of the field at times and making a valiant effort in man-to-man coverage against Cooper Barkate and Malachi Toney. If Dopson can stack more games like this, his ceiling would be through the roof.

Kaleb Cost, Cornerback

The Tar Heels' best cornerback was fully healthy against the Hurricanes, and while Toney had his way at times with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Cost was responsible for limiting much of his production throughout the middle portion of the game, whether it was through airtight coverage or discipline in shell responsibilities with Toney in his vicinity. This was the display North Carolina needed from arguably their top defensive back.