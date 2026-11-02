Why Tough Loss to Miami Was Exactly What UNC Needed

With 11:46 left in the fourth quarter, the North Carolina Tar Heels had taken a 28-24 lead over the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes with a chance to shock the college football world on primetime national television. It felt as though the program was set to secure its biggest win.

Unfortunately, costly penalties and a Billy Edwards Jr. fumble led to the Hurricanes (8-0, 6-0) surviving a scare, 38-35, ahead of their trip to South Bend next week against No. 4 Notre Dame. It was utter heartbreak for the Tar Heels (4-4, 2-3), but something good came from this game, even in defeat: North Carolina is on the right track.

On the Right Track

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've been saying this since the first snap in Dublin: the Tar Heels were a better team top to bottom than last year. The investigations hanging over the program in the first month and a half of the season went away, as did the issues that bogged it down, which led to somewhat of a weight off the shoulders of the team and head coach Bill Belichick.

What do you know? Bill Belichick knows how to coach a football team, and he's very good at it. No, North Carolina is not as talented as Miami, but a well-coached team with less talent is always a tough matchup for a top-ranked opponent on the road under the lights.

The end of the game is still haunting in a way. North Carolina drove downfield to get within three points, and they initially recovered the onside kick; it looked like a repeat of 22 years ago on Halloween weekend was about to commence.

An offside penalty on the first kick and an illegal block on the second attempt all but wasted any luck the Tar Heels had of a historic upset.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fan in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Showed What It Needed Fans To Know

North Carolina showed the world exactly what it needed to show against Miami: Belichick is still an elite coach, and the program is heading in a positive direction with so much youth and high-ceiling talent amongst the underclassmen, especially the freshmen on the roster.

Let's not forget that they are a weather delay at Clemson from being 6-2 and ranked inside the Top 25 heading into the first playoff rankings.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't surprise me if the Tar Heels, with Edwards' incredible production— warts and all— and the best playmakers on both sides of the ball doing what they do best, finish the year on a win streak or reach bowl eligibility this month.

I don't think anyone should be discouraged about North Carolina losing to Miami, which may be returning to the national championship and getting the trophy they've been waiting to raise since I was seven months old. Tar Heel Nation should be proud, encouraged, hopeful, and excited about what the future holds for this program.